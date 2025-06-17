5 NASCAR drivers who took the biggest 2025 playoff hit after Shane van Gisbergen’s Mexico win

The NASCAR Cup Series made its first points-paying foray outside the United States in over 60 years at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, but not everyone left Mexico City smiling. While Shane van Gisbergen's record‑breaking win locked him into the playoffs, just six berths remain with 10 races left in the regular season.

10 drivers have already qualified by virtue of wins, leaving the remaining contenders hanging by a thread. Several drivers are in a must-win situation to book their postseason berths. Here are five NASCAR drivers whose playoff chances took a serious hit in Mexico.

Five NASCAR Cup Series drivers whose playoff hopes dim after the 2025 Viva Mexico 250

1. Kyle Busch – Richard Childress Racing

Seven laps into the Viva Mexico 250, Kyle Busch locked up under braking into Turn 1 on the damp 242-mile Mexico City track. He collected Kyle Larson, Justin Haley, and A.J. Allmendinger in the crash, ending his race with a 37th‑place DNF.

Kyle Busch (8) in the garage area during the NASCAR Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Source: Getty

Busch's early exit compounded a frustrating run that has seen unforced errors derail potential contending efforts, putting him 50 points behind the cutline. He might miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season unless he summons that vintage Busch on tracks like Pocono, where he's a four‑time winner.

2. Carson Hocevar – Spire Motorsports

After battling inside the top ten for most of the race, Carson Hocevar slipped into the stadium section and spun, falling a lap down and finishing 34th. His 313 points now have him 20th in the NASCAR standings, well outside the bubble.

Carson Hocevar (#77) drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Source: Getty

However, the Spire Motorsports No. 77 driver's recent runs at ovals hinted that a breakthrough is not far. But, road‑course adversity and on‑track drama have left him scrambling, making him one of the biggest losers in the Viva Mexico 250.

3. Ryan Preece – RFK Racing

Ryan Preece claimed Stage 1 in Mexico City, only to relinquish track position after a pit‑road violation and late‑race wall contact. He rebounded to 15th but slipped to 14th in points (354), just below the cutline.

Ryan Preece during the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 pre-race ceremonies in Mexico City. Source: Getty

The RFK No. 60 driver's stage win showed road‑course acumen, but the penalty derailed his race as he remained 19 points from the cutline. Despite having six top-ten finishes in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, Preece has no wins to show for it.

4. Ty Gibbs – Joe Gibbs Racing

Ty Gibbs led 27 laps and was the only driver in the Viva Mexico 250 who matched Shane van Gisbergen's pace. But a Lap 65 caution shuffled him back to 11th while he was on pit road. Unable to retake the lead, he finished just outside the top 10 and now sits 24th in points with 296 markers.

Despite over 100 Cup starts, the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 remains without a victory. His Mexico performance revived hopes of a breakthrough, but he must find a way to convert speed into win, before the regular season ends.

5. Daniel Suárez – Trackhouse Racing

Daniel Suárez's homecoming fell short in the Cup. After winning the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Suárez led early in Sunday's race but faded to a 19th‑place finish. That result dropped him to 28th in the standings (274 points), miles from postseason contention.

Daniel Suarez during the national anthem before the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250. Source: Getty

The Trackhouse star's only top five this year came early at Las Vegas and recent form highlights a deeper struggle for consistency. With just 10 races left, he'll need a near‑miracle win to resurrect his playoff hopes, after going empty-handed from his homeland.

