Photo: Toni Breidinger meets with F1 royalty Toto Wolff’s wife Susie

Toni Breidinger rubbed shoulders with F1 royalty on Saturday night (May 3) as she attended the premiere of The Seat in Miami. The event, hosted by the managing director of F1 Academy, Susie Wolff, allowed a handful to see the new documentary about Kimi Antonelli's rise to Formula 1.

Former racing driver Susie is also the wife of Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who was also in attendance at the premiere along with Mercedes prodigy, Kimi Antonelli.

Breidinger, fresh off her NASCAR Truck Series outing in Texas, shared a moment with Susie from the premiere and later posted a photo on X, writing:

"Thanks for having me tonight for the premiere of In The Seat @WhatsApp @Susie_Wolff"

A reflection of the growing intersection between motorsports' premier divisions, the post caught the eye of racing fans across social media.

Susie Wolff leads the F1 Academy and has championed gender equity across the sport. Her role in hosting the premiere reflects her continued efforts to elevate underrepresented voices in motorsport. Toni Breidinger, a trailblazer herself as the first Arab-American woman to compete in NASCAR, also attended the F1 Sprint event on Saturday ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

The event marked the premiere of The Seat, a 45-minute Netflix documentary produced in collaboration with WhatsApp. It follows 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli’s journey to becoming Mercedes' newest F1 driver following Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari. The film shows Toto Wolff's decision-making, unseen personal communications, and behind-the-scenes footage of Mercedes's F1 team.

The film captures the professional challenges faced by a young driver stepping into a championship-caliber car and the pressure of replacing a seven-time world champion. The trailer, which dropped last week, highlighted pivotal scenes, including when Antonelli is informed about his promotion and the reactions at Mercedes.

Toni Breidinger battles through a rough Truck Series race in Texas

Toni Breidinger during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250. Source: Getty

Before the glitz of The Seat premiere, Toni Breidinger finished her NASCAR duties at Texas Motor Speedway. The TRICON Garage driver endured a tough outing in the No. 5 Toyota truck in the Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. She finished 26th in a chaotic race with 11 cautions and 57 laps under the yellow flag.

Breidinger qualified 21st and earned a couple of free passes during cautions on laps 41 and 81. She faced mechanical issues throughout the race, with alternator problems forcing her team to cycle through four different batteries before retiring early after 120 laps. However, the most notable concern was when she was summoned by NASCAR post-race for unsafe entry into the pit road.

Breidinger made contact with Carson Hocevar, heading to the garage on Lap 143 when he was exiting after a pit stop.

Meanwhile, her TRICON Garage teammate Corey Heim captured the checkered flag dominantly in overtime. Despite the disappointing outcome, Breidinger remains 23rd in the driver standings with 104 points heading into next weekend's race at Kansas on May 10.

