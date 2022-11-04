"Pressure bursts pipes" - Former NFL safety has advice for NASCAR championship drivers

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is a few days away from crowning the ultimate winner this weekend. In a year that saw multiple storylines in the sport, the title decider in Avondale, Arizona, is building up to be a finale grand enough for a season that saw major excitement, as well as controversy, on the track. From the introduction of the new Next Gen NASCAR and its inherent safety issues to drivers trying their hardest to make it into the Championship 4 with video-game-style moves, each of the 4 contenders is bound to be under immense pressure this Sunday.

Ahead of the Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, former NFL safety and avid NASCAR enthusiast Bernard Pollard had a few words of wisdom for drivers to cope with the expectations they are under. Having experienced the football playoffs in all scenarios during his nine-year-long career, the 37-year-old described a sportsperson's mindset as a season draws to a close. He said:

“The regular season is the regular season. When you get to that postseason, the practices are different, the meetings are different and obviously the atmosphere at the games is different because you understand if you lose it’s over.”

The former Kansas City Chiefs player also elaborated on how minimizing mistakes during a high-intensity game can be the difference between victory and defeat. Taking examples from his career, he said:

“I’m sure you’ve heard it said, pressure bursts pipes. Throughout the football season, there is tremendous pressure on athletes, coaches, the training staff. When you reach the playoffs, it’s that much more intensified. So, for the playoffs, it’s you understanding there are still 15-minute quarters, it’s still a 60-minute game. The errors I can’t make that I made in the regular season. It’s those errors. That’s the biggest thing. But you also got to remember the same pressures that are on you are on them. So, it’s about who can make less mistakes. Can’t be self-inflicted.”

It remains to be seen which driver out of the four contenders can manage his expectations and pressure to perform this Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Bernard Pollard encourages drivers to "embrace the moment" heading into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

Elaborating further on how a sportsperson's mindset going into a championship decider needs to be, former NFL safety Bernard Pollard spoke about how staying true to one's style can make a difference. When an athlete plays, or in this case, drives to his strengths, it is then that mistakes are minimized, according to the 37-year-old.

He said:

“But for these drivers that are competing and driving for that championship, I say stay true to who you are. We all understand as I talked about, the error, it’s bigger in these situations. I want the drivers to understand, don’t change. You got a skillset that nobody else has. Yes, the other drivers on the track got the same skillset but understand this means something to you. And just embrace the moment.”

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship race goes live from Phoenix Raceway this Sunday at 3:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes