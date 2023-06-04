“Pretty unbelievable how scary some of these guys are”: Zane Smith lashes out at Ty Majeski after late wreck

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Zane Smith was not the happiest of drivers this weekend as the sport geared up for the race at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Toyota 200 at the Madison, Illinois track saw the Front Row Motorsports driver contend for a chance to visit victory lane before he and Ty Majeski came together on the track, with both their chances of a victory vanishing.

Ty Majeski was seen moving to the inside of Zane Smith on Turn 3 of the 1.25-mile-long track, which resulted in both drivers making door-to-door contact. The resulting spin from both Smith's #38 Ford F150 and Majeski's #98 F150 meant GMS Racing's Grant Enfinger took the checkered flag in P1.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX #NASCARonFS1 Ty Majeski and Zane Smith crash battling for the lead with just five laps to go in St. Louis! Ty Majeski and Zane Smith crash battling for the lead with just five laps to go in St. Louis! 😳 #NASCARonFS1 https://t.co/o6jpJCD6OV

Smith elaborated on his bad luck in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He also questioned his decision of staying in the series for as long as he has and said:

"It's just a bummer. I kind of did it to myself, staying in this series it's pretty unbelievable how scary some of these guys are. We just had now four bad weeks, some self-inflicted. Just frustrating."

(from #NASCAR Zane Smith frustrated after late wreck with Ty Majeski: "I kind of did it to myself staying in [the Truck] Series, it's pretty unbelievable how scary some of these guys are."(from @stephen_stumpf Zane Smith frustrated after late wreck with Ty Majeski: "I kind of did it to myself staying in [the Truck] Series, it's pretty unbelievable how scary some of these guys are."(from @stephen_stumpf) #NASCAR https://t.co/1hVUWkN8KC

Zane Smith ultimately finished in P20 after the Toyota 200, continuing his run of bad luck in the sport.

Ty Majeski gives his side of the story after contact with Zane Smith at WWT Raceway

While battling for the lead with five laps to go at the World Wide Technology Raceway during the Toyota 200, the top two runners of the race, Ty Majeski and Zane Smith wiped each other out.

What ended up being a victory for Grant Enfinger, could have gone to either Smith or Majeski had they not made contact with each other.

The ThorSport Racing driver took the blame for the incident after the race was over. Majeski elaborated on what happened and said:

"Shame we didn't get the finish we deserved. Just disappointed in myself. Just got to execute better, should've known better that, that was going to hit the splitter a little bit there and just misjudged it."

(from #NASCAR Ty Majeski takes blame for wreck with Zane Smith: "Inexcusable, got to be better."(from @stephen_stumpf Ty Majeski takes blame for wreck with Zane Smith: "Inexcusable, got to be better." (from @stephen_stumpf) #NASCAR https://t.co/mUNHEOLY1k

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series goes live from the Nashville Superspeedway next weekend for the Rackley Roofing 200. The race goes live on Friday, June 23, at 8:00 pm ET.

