"Racetrack mirror pics are back": Zane Smith's wife McCall styles Team FRM T-shirt with bootcut flare pants ahead of Daytona 500

Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith's wife McCall Smith recently took to Instagram and shared a nostalgic mirror selfie. She often shares mirror selfies from the racetrack during weekends and flaunts her racing-themed outfits with her fans.

After Zane Smith's split with Spire Motorsports, he returned to his former Craftsman Truck Series team, Front Row Motorsports, for the 2025 season.

In the recent Instagram story, McCall Smith donned a Front Row Motorsports driver's lineup for the 2025 season T-shirt. The lineup includes her husband Zane Smith, #34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver Todd Gilliland, and #4 Mustang driver Noah Gragson. She completed her look with black flared bootcut jeans and accompanied the image with a light-hearted caption:

"racetrack mirror pics are back"

McCall Smith donned the new Front Row Motorsports racing team's lineup t-shirt on her arrival at Daytona International Speedway (Source: @mccallkelli via Instagram)

Mrs. Smith also shared a post on her story featuring the lineup landing at the Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) in Front Row Motorsports' charter plane. The team hyped up their fans for the upcoming race and captioned the post:

"Touch down in Daytona 🌴"

McCall Smith is a lifestyle influencer on Instagram, where she shares behind-the-racetrack glimpses of her family, and amassed 12,000 followers.

“So many cute pics”: Zane Smith's wife McCall Smith opens up about her dilemma after an off-season trip

In January 2025, former Spire Motorsports driver Zane Smith and his wife McCall Smith took a getaway trip to an island near St. Barts to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Mrs. Smith took to Instagram to share a scenic view from her hotel's infinity pool and express her dilemma over which image to share with her fans.

The couple began their trip from St. Barts Island and enjoyed champagne with pineapple fruitcake. Then they boarded a charter plane for Anguilla for the next leg of their trip. McCall shared a picturesque view, expressing his confusion about which image to share from her trip, and wrote:

"I have so much content I don't even know where to begin.... so many cute pics I need to share, and all of my outfits I wore on this trip!"

The couple stayed at Belmond Cap Juluca, a five-star hotel in the Anguilla Islands. During their stay, the couple enjoyed each moment to the fullest, and Zane Smith plucked a coconut for his wife. McCall Smith recorded the whole incident and shared it on her Instagram.

The 25-year-old professional race car driver drove the #71 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for Spire Motorsports. He finished the 2024 season in 30th place, securing only two top-five and four top-10 finishes.

