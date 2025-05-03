Rajah Caruth keeps it real on social media after wild Texas finish 

Rajah Caruth offered a grounded and honest take on social media after another chaotic late-race finish cost him a chance at victory in the SpeedyCash.com 250. The NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway ended in dramatic fashion, and although Caruth managed to get his fourth consecutive top-10 finish, he had mixed feelings about the result.

Caruth and Ben Rhodes were strong contenders for the win in the final laps. However, two late-race cautions and the subsequent double-overtime finish played a pivotal role in the race's outcome. The 22-year-old driver, who found himself on the wrong side of late-race luck, summed it up on X:

"Sometimes it works ur way, sometimes it doesn't."

Another late-race twist altered the final outcome for Rajah Caruth, a pattern that has repeated itself multiple times this season. At Homestead and Atlanta earlier this year, cautions in the closing stages robbed Caruth of potential top finishes, and Saturday's showdown in Texas was no different.

Caruth, driving the #71 Chevrolet truck for Spire Motorsports, started the night from seventh on the grid but dropped to 17th by the end of Stage 1. He struggled to remain competitive but managed to climb to 11th by Stage 2. Talking to Frontstretch after the race, Caruth said:

"I benefited from that deal and I've been on the wrong side of that deal... So, I'm glad to get another good result, but disappointed I just didn't do the best job at the start of the race today and we didn't get any stage points."

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in Texas saw 57 laps run under the yellow flag with 11 cautions and 15 lead changes. Caruth eventually battled into the top 10 in the final stage, due to cautions and wrecks on top of the field. However, it was the timing of the last caution that changed the outcome for the young driver.

How did Rajah Caruth's Texas podium chance slip away?

Rajah Caruth after the SpeedyCash.com 250 in Texas Motor Speedway. Source: Getty

Despite the early-stage setbacks, Rajah Caruth benefited from a late surge, following a caution on lap 146. This pushed him to seventh place heading into the final stretch, with 21 laps remaining. Stewart Friesen triggered a wreck with 14 laps to go after he spun from third position and collected Grant Enfinger and Chandler Smith. This further cleared the path for Caruth to push from seventh into podium contention.

The ninth caution brought him closer to race leader Corey Heim, but just as things began to align for Caruth, chaos returned. A caution on Lap 164 set up the first overtime attempt as he ran three wide beside Heim and Ben Rhodes. Before the white flag could drop, another caution was called after Matt Mills had a breakdown, which forced a second overtime restart.

Caruth, lined up on the inside of row two, found himself boxed at the final restart. Unable to move up, he fell behind, as Heim held off Rhodes to take the checkered flag. Reflecting on it after the race, Caruth said, via Frontstretch:

"Being inside of row two or row three is probably the worst spot to be at, at a mile and a half, in terms of restarts... I did fine the first two restarts, but on that last one... Cory did a good job.. and I timed it wrong... I didn't do the best job."

Rajah Caruth still managed to hold on for a fourth-place finish, a strong result, albeit not the win that seemed within reach. He remains in the hunt for the playoffs after his fourth consecutive top-ten finish moves him up to 13th in the Truck Series standings.

