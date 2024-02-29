Rajah Caruth and Spire Motorsports extend partnership with HendrickCars.com for entire Truck Series season

Spire Motorsports and Rajah Caruth on Wednesday (Feb. 28) announced that HendrickCars.com expanded its relationship with the team for the rest of the NASCAR Truck Series season in 2024.

HendrickCars.com will continue its role as the primary sponsor while increasing its presence on Rajah Caruth’s #71 Chevrolet truck this season.

The company was initially scheduled to serve as primary sponsor with Caruth for 10 races, but they opted to extend the partnership. The expansion came after an impressive performance by Caruth in the first two races of the truck season. He finished third in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, and eighth at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In a statement, the executive vice president of the Hendrick Automotive Group, Gary Davis, spoke about its extension with Rajah Caruth:

“Rajah has had a tremendous start to 2024. When you combine his on-track potential, how he represents himself and HendrickCars.com, his impressive social media presence, and the incredible fan support he receives, we couldn’t pass on supporting him for the entire season.”

“It’s pretty special to have HendrickCars.com on my chest” – Rajah Caruth

The 2021 Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award Winner has six top-10 results in 29 starts in the NASCAR Truck Series.

With the support of HendrickCars.com and a strong start to the season, Rajah Caruth is aiming to gain early momentum and become a contender early in the 2024 season.

In a team release, Caruth said:

“It’s pretty special to have HendrickCars.com on my chest. I think about Phoenix last year when I drove the Xfinity car for Hendrick Motorsports. That, within itself, was an incredible moment. Knowing that HendrickCars.com has extended their relationship with Spire Motorsports and my No. 71 team kind of leaves me speechless.”

“I’m super grateful because they don’t do that for just anyone. For me, to be affiliated with that group and have their support is an honor. I’m excited to get on with the rest of the season. We’ve gotten off to a good start and I think the race in Las Vegas on Friday night is going to show our potential for the rest of the season.”

With back-to-back top-10 finishes, Rajah Caruth currently sits fifth in the Truck Series points table with 66 points. Catch the 21-year-old driver in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 1, 2024.