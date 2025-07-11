RAM eyes NASCAR driver tryout reality show as UFC's Dana White confirms potential involvement

Reports have emerged that RAM is considering a bold entry into NASCAR with a driver tryout reality show, much like RFK Racing's 'The Gong Show' from the mid-2000s. Adding credibility to the speculation, UFC president Dana White has given his nod to a possible collaboration.

Ad

Last month, at Michigan, RAM announced its return to the Truck Series after a 13-year hiatus. While the brand has yet to finalize its partner teams, a reality show is on the cards to secure its driver lineup.

Back in 2005, Jack Roush launched a driver tryout show with 'Roush Racing: Driver X'. Famously called 'the Gong Show,' the Discovery Channel series served as a talent pipeline for the team. UFC hosts a similar show with the Ultimate Fighter series, and as such, Dana White has thrown his support behind a possible tryout series with the Stellantis-owned brand.

Ad

Trending

When asked about the venture, White spoke to Sports Business Journal and said:

"It is very possible"

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that YouTube sensation and ARCA driver Cleetus McFarland was in talks to join RAM as a driver. SBJ's Adam Stern shared an X post on the same.

"YouTube star and ARCA driver Cleetus McFarland could get involved with the prospective new NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team from Stellantis’ @RamTrucks brand should the automaker complete talks to enter the sport," he wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the team front, SBJ reports that the Truck Series outfit may partner up with GMS Racing and Retta Jones Racing.

RAM CEO opens up about his approach to NASCAR return

RAM CEO Time Kuniskis has promised an 'unlike anyone else' approach for its NASCAR return. The comeback follows a dip in sales during 2024, owing to the brand's removal of its widely popular HEMI engines. Now reinstated, the iconic V8 will power the OEM's entry in the 2026 Daytona Truck Series race.

Ad

"The way we’re going to do it is unlike anyone else. The reason that we’ve been out of NASCAR for 12 years is a very tough (return on investment); it is a very tough business decision to make. But when we say we’re back, when we say nothing stops Ram, when we bring the Hemi (engine) back, when we bring some of the other stuff that we haven’t shown you, it makes perfect sense to be back in the (NASCAR) space and back up we’re saying. But again, we’re going to do it differently than everybody else,” Kuniskis told Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic.

Kuniskis is also eyeing a potential entry into the Cup Series by 2027. The American Automaker plans to partner with a subsidiary of its parent company, Stellantis. Dodge is the leading candidate for the team-up, given its prior experience in NASCAR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.