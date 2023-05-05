“Really proud to be able to represent the sport”: NASCAR history maker Toni Breidinger lives two childhood dreams at once 

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series driver Toni Breidinger is touted to be the sport's next up-and-coming Danica Patrick. She might be one driver who will introduce a host of series' firsts to NASCAR.

Breidinger has a racing portfolio featuring over a dozen victories in the U.S. Auto Club Western Midget series and a part-time run in the ARCA Menards Series. She will be adding yet another accolade to her resume this weekend.

The 23-year-old Arab-American driver will be seen driving the #1 Toyota Tundra TRD fielded by TRICON Garage at Kansas Motor Speedway this weekend. Making her debut in the Craftsman Truck Series, Breidinger will also hold the bragging rights to being the sole Victoria's Secret model on the field as well.

Toni Breidinger @ToniBreidinger @TRICONGarage a dream come true to be racing the No. 1 Victoria's Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas. thank you a million times @VictoriasSecret @ToyotaRacing for the opportunity a dream come true to be racing the No. 1 Victoria's Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas. thank you a million times @VictoriasSecret @TRICONGarage @ToyotaRacing for the opportunity https://t.co/AdfqvxXeQl

Elaborating on the opportunity that lies ahead of the Hillsborough, California native this upcoming weekend, Toni Breidinger spoke to Fox New Digital in a recent interview and said:

"I feel like it’s very important to have representation in the sport. To me, it’s really exciting to hopefully be paving the path for the younger girls. I feel excited but, at the same time, I wish I wasn’t the first because I think NASCAR has been around for so long."

She added:

"So, I feel like every time some of us girls are breaking these barriers, all of this stuff I feel like they should have broken a long time ago, it’s kind of like a mixed emotion type of feeling. But I’m really proud to be able to represent the sport."

Toni Breidinger will be seen pulling double duty this Friday as she prepares to race in both the ARCA Menards Series and the Craftsman Truck Series. Watch the upcoming driver and model race in the Dawn 150, as well as the Heart of America 200 at 2:00 pm ET and 8:00 pm ET respectively.

Toni Breidinger looks back at her start in motorsports

While speaking to Fox News Digital about her latest opportunity in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Toni Breidinger also opened up about her roots in motorsport. She also explained how she came about in a male-dominated sport. Breidinger rememberd going go-carting with her sister 'just for fun' when the racing bug eventually bit her.

She said:

"I started racing when I was in go-carts at 9 years old and purely just for fun. My dad was basically driving down the highway to work and saw a sign for go-cart lessons. But I took it really seriously at a young age and told him that I wanna be a race car driver. And he definitely thought it was just going to be a phase. But I stuck with it, and it’s been a long 14-year journey. But here I am."

Watch Toni Breidinger make her Truck Series debut this Saturday at 8:00 pm ET.

