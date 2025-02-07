Richard Childress opens up to Dale Jr. on Michael Jordan and Co.’s lawsuit against NASCAR

Richard Childress shared his thoughts on the ongoing antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR with Dale Earnhardt Jr. While the team owner signed the multi-year charter extension, he commended 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports for taking the fight to NASCAR.

For the uninitiated, 23XI, co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan, and FRM refused to sign the new charter agreement last September. The teams filed an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR for alleged monopolistic practices instead.

In the first episode of the Dale Jr. Download for 2025, Dale Earnhardt Jr. asked Richard Childress whether the lawsuit concerned him.

"They [23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports] had a reason to not sign the agreement. We received it hours before and we had a deadline to sign it," the team owner replied.

According to Childress, the team owner had to sign the new charter deals for the sake of the sponsors and shareholders. Nevertheless, the 79-year-old applauded 23XI and FRM for declining the deal and standing by what they think is right.

"There [were] only three or four things that we were missing on that everyone was still trying to negotiate. And when those negotiations [were] over, these two guys went on their own, which I'm glad to see them do it because they stood up for what they felt [were] right," Childress said.

He added:

"I think it'll end up working out. What we were asking for wasn't [going to] cost NASCAR nothing. All we wanted was to be treated fair, and that's all these two guys are asking for now."

With Richard Childress signing the multi-year charter extension, the team receives charter benefits including guaranteed entries to all races and huge payouts. The Chevrolet-affiliated team fields Kyle Busch in the No. 8 Camaro and Austin Dillon in the No. 3 car.

Meanwhile, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports were granted a preliminary injunction last month. It allows them to compete as de facto chartered teams while pursuing the lawsuit amid the 2025 season.

The plaintiffs also expanded their respective driver lineup to three. The 23XI is fielding Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry, while the FRM is entering Zane Smith in the No. 38 Ford Mustang.

Richard Childress believes Kyle Busch can win third championship

On the same podcast episode, Richard Childress exuded confidence in one of his drivers, Kyle Busch. Childress argued Busch could win a third NASCAR Cup Series championship considering the driver continues to work hard and help build the team.

The NASCAR team owner and Hall of Famer said (via Dale Jr. Download):

"He is such an amazing individual. He has a passion for racing, he [doesn't] wanna lose. Before the race on Sunday morning, they went and worked on the simulator because he knew he wasn't good, and he wants to win. He's gonna do everything." [23:00]

Richard Childress then pointed out Kyle Busch's underwhelming 2024 season where the driver failed to score a single win for the first time in 19 years. It also hurt his chances to extend his 11-year playoff appearance streak.

Despite a challenging season, the team owner saw the No. 8 driver's determination to continue pushing for better race results, and hopefully a championship.

"For him to work and still encourage the employees...he didn't come loose and start cussing and raising hell like some people would think he would be doing. He's trying to help us build that thing and I still got confidence that we can win a championship,” Childress added. [23:24]

Kyle Busch will return to the No. 8 Chevy for the season-opening Daytona 500 alongside teammate Austin Dillon. He will look to score his maiden win in the "Great American Race" on February 16.

