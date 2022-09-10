Richard Childress Racing set to take Kyle Busch in for 2023 NASCAR season: Reports

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's contract for the 2023 season has remained a hot topic in the past few months. The driver is likely to get a new contract soon but with a different team.

According to motorsports reporter Adam Stern, Richard Childress Racing has emerged as one of the favorites to sign Busch for the 2023 season and beyond. Last week, Busch also revealed that he has multiple contract offers in front of him.

@RCRracing is one of the favorites to land @KyleBusch , but RCR President Torrey Galida said he had no comment on the situation Sunday at Darlington. @23XIRacing has also remained in the mix to sign Busch. .@RCRracing is one of the favorites to land @KyleBusch, but RCR President Torrey Galida said he had no comment on the situation Sunday at Darlington.🔲 @23XIRacing has also remained in the mix to sign Busch. https://t.co/pmuJepf5if

Richard Childress Racing president Torrey Galida, however, stated that he had no comment on the deal last Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

The organization currently fields two cars in the form of Tyler Reddick’s #8 and Austin Dillon’s #3. If Kyle Busch joins RCR, it is unclear whether that would be to start a third charter or buy out Reddick, who will leave the team after 2023.

According to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, Richard Childress Racing is likely to add a third charter to the fold for the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan, has also remained in the scheme of things to sign the #18 Toyota driver.

The situation started last year when long-time sponsor M&M announced that it would end sponsorship for the #18 Joe Gibbs Racing after the 2022 season. Without a primary sponsor, however, Busch’s chances to return to Joe Gibbs Racing appear improbable, so he chose to look elsewhere for a drive next season.

“I was hoping yesterday” - Kyle Busch close to signing a contract for future

In an appearance for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff media day last Thursday, Kyle Busch spoke about his contract and said that he won’t put a timeline on his decision but he is hoping to make a decision soon. He also said that he has offers from many teams, but deciding on his future has been weighing on him as the NASCAR playoff season begins.

Busch said:

“I was hoping yesterday. Needs to be. Again, I’m not going to put a timeline on it, but time is a-ticking, and there are a lot of other options and a lot of other dominoes that need to fall. Just talking amongst others, I’m the first one that needs to go.”

Catch Kyle Busch at Kansas Speedway for the second playoff race of the season on Sunday, September 11 at 3:00 pm ET.

