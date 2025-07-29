Richard Childress' Xfinity star sends prayers for Stewart Friesen after terrifying dirt car crash in Canada

NASCAR Truck Series veteran Stewart Friesen has suffered multiple serious injuries after a fiery crash on Monday night, during a Super DIRTcar Series event in Quebec, Canada. The incident, at Autodrome Drummond, has left Friesen hospitalized with fractures to his pelvis and right leg, requiring transfer to a larger medical facility for surgery.Richard Childress Racing's Xfinity Series driver Jesse Love was among the first to offer support. Resharing Friesen's update on X, the 20-year-old wrote a heartfelt message:&quot;Praying for Stewart. Don’t know him as a person but he is the true definition of a bad ass race car driver. 🙏52&quot;In the feature event at Drummondville, Stewart Friesen's No. 44 car jumped the cushion at the end of the backstretch. The modified dirt car tipped violently onto its side and slammed into the top of the wall. It launched the vehicle into the air and almost cleared the track barrier, and then burst into flames.Just as it appeared to be coming to rest, the car was struck by another racer, unable to avoid him, compounding the severity of the accident in what quickly became a multi-car wreck.Track officials and emergency responders rushed to the scene. Friesen, though alert and communicating, had to be carefully aided from the wreckage before being taken to a local hospital. He had earlier topped qualifying and won his heat race at Drummondville and was coming off a win at Weedsport Speedway on Saturday - his 52nd in the Super DIRTcar Series.Stewart Friesen's accident cast a cloud over what had been a good stretch for the Halmar Friesen Racing driver. He has five top tens apart from his crucial Truck Series win at Michigan weeks earlier. It has locked him into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs.Last week, he faced a heartbreaking disqualification at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, where he had crossed the line third in his 200th Truck start, only to be DQ'd in post-race tech inspection. With a one-week break before the series returns at Watkins Glen on August 8, the focus now shifts entirely to his recovery.Wife shares update after Stewart Friesen transferred to larger hospital for surgeryStewart Friesen (52) races during the Rackley Roofing 200. Source: ImagnWith Stewart Friesen now recovering in a larger medical facility, his team continues to give public updates on his condition. The latest news shared by his wife, Jessica Friesen, via his social media account painted a sobering picture of the extent of his injuries, but also offered signs of hope.He had a CT Scan after the incident, which showed no major injuries to the head, neck, or spine. However, he has suffered an open-book pelvic fracture with significant internal bleeding in the area, along with a fractured right leg. Both injuries will require surgery, according to doctors.Friesen was transferred Tuesday morning to a larger hospital better equipped for those procedures. And while his vital signs are stable, he's in significant pain but is in better spirits, after additional pain medication.Friesen's wife thanked drivers Tommy Conroy and Martin Roy for staying with him through the night and expressed her gratitude to the NASCAR fans for their support and track officials and manufacturers for the advancements in safety that made a crash of such magnitude survivable.Stewart Friesen remains 13th in the Truck Series standings with 397 points, and while his postseason plans are now uncertain, the priority for the veteran racer and his team is getting back on his feet.