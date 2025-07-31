Rick Ware Racing’s sale halted by federal courts amid ongoing legal battle with Jimmie Johnson’s LMC

Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club has triggered a new legal development that halted Rick Ware Racing’s attempt to sell its NASCAR team. Jenna Fryer of AP News confirmed the same on X.Fryer shared that the transaction involving Rick Ware Racing, T.J. Puchyr, and Legacy Motor Club has now been paused. She wrote on X:“Judge halts sale of Rick Ware Racing's #NASCAR team amid legal battle with Legacy Motor Club”The legal dispute originates from the conflicting agreements made by Rick Ware Racing. Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by Jimmie Johnson, is suing Rick Ware Racing for allegedly violating a deal related to the purchase of one of RWR’s two charters. The disagreement is over which charter was promised to Legacy, and whether the sale was to be finalized in 2026 or 2027. Charters are of high value in NASCAR, as they guarantee entry into races and come with financial perks.RWR’s owner, Rick Ware, had struck a leasing agreement with RFK Racing for one charter in 2026 and then intended to sell that same charter to Legacy in 2027. Meanwhile, Puchyr, a founder of Spire Motorsports and currently a consultant to multiple teams, announced his plans in June to buy the team from Ware — a move Jimmie Johnson's team claims undermines its contractual rights.In response, Legacy requested a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction. They argued that Rick Ware had made misleading claims both to Legacy and in court, and sought to stop any transaction that would transfer the charter to Puchyr. The court granted a 10-day temporary restraining order, provided Legacy posts a $5 million bond. RWR had argued the bond should be $150 million, equal to the value of the proposed deal with Puchyr.As reported by AP News, the legal battle has become more complicated with the court noting the possibility of a “binding agreement” already in place with Puchyr, despite Legacy’s existing claims. Judge Clifton Smith verbally issued the restraining order and will now consider whether to approve Legacy’s request for a longer-lasting preliminary injunction.Rick Ware Racing's attorney, Mark Henriques, insisted that both RWR and Puchyr want to honor all previous agreements but face practical issues. Their current plan is to lease to RFK in 2026 and sell to Legacy in 2027, something they argue Legacy was already aware of. Henriques also stressed that keeping Cody Ware, Rick’s son, on track remains a core priority. He added that Puchyr intends to keep Cody in the car post-sale.Legacy’s counsel, Keith Forst, dismissed the argument, pointing out that if the sale to Puchyr goes through, it would cause &quot;tremendous harm&quot; to Legacy. He accused RWR of working around the agreed terms by entering into a &quot;backdoor transaction&quot;. He added that Legacy is seeking protection because the ownership and future of the team hinge on these assets.The case is headed to trial in January. In the meantime, Legacy Motor Club has filed a second lawsuit against Puchyr for allegedly interfering with its existing agreement with Rick Ware Racing. The team has also cut all consulting ties with him.Dollar Tree extends deal with Jimmie Johnson’s team through 2028, boosting Legacy Motor Club’s futureJimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club has locked in a major sponsorship win. Dollar Tree has extended its deal with the NASCAR Cup Series team until 2028, giving Jimmie Johnson’s organization financial security and brand visibility for the next three seasons. NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared the update on social media, confirming that Dollar Tree will remain a primary sponsor for the No. 42 and No. 43 cars.The partnership began in January 2024 with a full-season, multi-year deal covering all 38 Cup Series races. The extension ensures that the Dollar Tree logo will continue to be featured on the No. 42 car driven by John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 43 car piloted by Erik Jones.Dollar Tree, with a market cap of $22.365 billion, brings huge corporate muscle to the Legacy Motor Club. The brand exposure NASCAR provides — with millions of fans across the U.S. and major broadcast deals — makes the deal mutually beneficial.Rick McNeely, Chief Merchandising Officer at Dollar Tree, emphasized the value of the partnership in an official statement. McNeely said (via Bob Pockrass):“We’re excited to extend our partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB through 2028. This continued collaboration puts our brand in front of millions of loyal NASCAR fans and gives us the opportunity to drive deeper engagement with customers in a bold, high-energy environment. We’re looking forward to what’s ahead with Jimmie Johnson, John Hunter, Erik, and the entire LEGACY Motor Club team.”Jimmie Johnson’s team leadership also views the renewed deal as a strong foundation for achieving competitive goals. The long-term commitment from a retail powerhouse like Dollar Tree gives the team more room to plan, invest, and build towards better on-track performance in upcoming seasons.