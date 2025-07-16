"Jimmie Johnson is ruining NASCAR": Fans erupt as Legacy MC sues ex-Spire boss over RWR charter feud

NASCAR's ongoing charter drama took another sharp legal turn this week as Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, launched a fresh lawsuit. They are targeting T.J. Puchyr, the former Spire Motorsports executive and now the reported buyer of Rick Ware Racing.

Ad

The case stems from a charter dispute dating back to an alleged lease agreement between Legacy Motor Club and Rick Ware Racing. While both teams disagree on the promised year of the lease, Puchyr, who brokered the deal, has expressed interest in buying the RWR charter. This has led to the latest lawsuit, which now includes allegations of Puchyr interfering with the existing agreement, as reported by Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, who wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"Legacy, who is suing Rick Ware Racing over deal to purchase RWR charter (which charter & if sale for 2026 or 2027 disputed), has sued TJ Puchyr, who now plans to buy both RWR charters, for tortious interference of contract. Puchyr, former Spire co-owner, brokered Legacy-RWR deal."

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the ink barely dry on recent courtroom filings involving 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and NASCAR itself, fans are now grappling with yet another legal case. As the lawsuit heads into depositions this week, frustration online has spilled over into full-blown mockery and polarized opinions on who's right in this multi-party feud.

A section of the NASCAR fan base is disillusioned by Jimmie Johnson's now business-forward approach in his post-driving career. While some consider the lawsuit fair game, others believe the move undercuts the goodwill he built as a driver. One particular reaction that stood out in this context:

Ad

"Jimmie Johnson is ruining NASCAR."

Expand Tweet

Ad

With every new charter lawsuit hitting the courts, fans seem to be reaching their breaking point.

Justin Stewart @JleeStewart_88 LINK What the heck is going on?? Charters are the worst thing that has happened to NASCAR. Abolish them!

Ad

chasesnowboard @nascar_on_snow LINK Remember, this is what the teams wanted. The teams asked for the charter system, and now they are eating each other over the charters.

Ad

Others chimed in with humor.

βαηαηα @Foolish_Banana LINK You get a lawsuit, and you get a lawsuit, everyone gets a lawsuit!

Ad

Nick Quagliani @nicknuggett LINK Lawyers' interest in NASCAR has gone up 1,000% in the last year. Way to dominate that demographic

Ad

Smoke @B27491 LINK Nascourt

Ad

Yet, not all fans agreed. A faction stood by Jimmie Johnson, pointing out that Puchyr's role as both the broker of the original Legacy-RWR deal and now the buyer of RWR raised serious questions.

Dolans OUT @miseryintheland LINK I mean, yeah. He brokered the deal between the two, then decided after the fact to buy RWR and try to keep the charters lmao. Of course, Legacy should sue in that scenario

Ad

zoni @zoni______ LINK I mean, TJ had it coming when he bought a charter that was still in litigation

Ad

As charter values continue to skyrocket, and with only 36 in existence, the fight over their control has escalated from a business dispute to an all-out turf war. With multiple suits, countersuits, and now courtroom accusations of contempt, it's clear that NASCAR's off-track battles are drawing almost as much attention as the racing itself.

"I don't think Jimmie has all the facts": TJ Puchyr calls out Jimmie Johnson amid messy charter tug-of-war

(R-L) Legacy Motor Club Team owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson with Richard Petty at Daytona. Source: Imagn

The current dispute traces back to a lease agreement that Legacy Motor Club claims it signed with Rick Ware Racing for a 2026 charter. RWR counters that the deal was for 2027, and it has already entered into a lease with RFK Racing for the same 2026 period.

Ad

What was already a tangled case took a sharp turn after reports surfaced that T.J. Puchyr, a longtime NASCAR team executive and original broker of the Legacy-RWR agreement, was now buying RWR outright, including both its charters.

Legacy immediately sought legal action to depose RWR and prevent any charter sale that could jeopardize its claimed lease rights. Charlotte's Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Kuehnert echoed concern on Monday (via Jayski), warning of "really serious ramifications" if Rick Ware sells off charters that it previously claimed wouldn't be moved. Kuehnert added that he wouldn’t hesitate to hold RWR's counsel in contempt if it were found that the court had been misled.

Ad

Puchyr, meanwhile, hasn't held back in his public comments. Speaking to the Associated Press, he expressed his displeasure at Legacy's legal aggression:

"If anybody deserves a pass it is Jimmie and if he wants to sit down and talk about it like men, I'd entertain the conversation... I don't think Jimmie has all the facts, doesn't understand the deal we'd, and they tried to humiliate Rick (Ware) publicly. We don't do business that way."

Ad

Puchyr is bullish on the value of NASCAR charters and believes the current market vastly underestimates their true worth. After helping build Spire Motorsports and brokering multiple charter deals, some upwards of $40 million, he now sees an opportunity to build RWR into a competitive multi-car organization by 2027.

(L-R) NASCAR team owner Rick Ware, crew chief Mike Harmon (C), and Carson Ware at Daytona. Source: Imagn

Yet Jimmie Johnson, backed by private equity firm Knighthead Capital, isn't backing down. They argue that their original deal gives them rights to at least one of RWR's charters, especially if Ware is selling the company.

Whether Puchyr can convert RWR from NASCAR's 36th-ranked team into a competitive operation remains to be seen. But for now, the legacy he's trying to build is bumping hard into Jimmie Johnson's.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.