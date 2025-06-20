Ricky Stenhouse Jr. nets $12.2M from massive 140-acre estate sale

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has landed a massive payout of $12.2M with the sale of his 140-acre estate near Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mooresville property effectively tripled his original investment and has set a new record in the greater Charlotte region.

Ad

Stenhouse bought the equestrian estate 12 years ago and dubbed it the 'Slide Job Ranch', housing cattle and donkeys instead of horses. Just under 10,000 square feet, the property's mega mansion consists of five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It was initially listed for an asking price of almost $16M back in 2022.

Wall Street Journal reported on the record setting sale through an X post, writing,

"Exclusive: Race-car driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has sold a roughly 140-acre equestrian estate near Charlotte, N.C., for $12.2 million, a record for the area and more than triple what he paid for it 12 years ago"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has a net worth of $30M (according to celebrity net worth) and currently drives the #47 Chevy for Hyak Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team is based in Charlotte, and while Stenhouse has sold his estate, he plans to remain in the Lake Norman area and build a home in the 160-acre property he owns nearby.

Kevin Harvick comments on the Ricky Stenhouse Jr. situation with Carson Hocevar

Kevin Harvick has called out Carson Hocevar for lacking 'common sense' during his recent on-track incident with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Mexico. The former Cup Series champion weighed in on Hocevar's situation and predicted that Stenhouse will 'wipe his a** out' in the near future.

Ad

The Hyak Motorsports driver was spun out by Hocevar for the second time in three races at the Viva Mexico 250, prompting Stenhouse to threaten the young driver that he'd beat him up when they returned to the States.

During a recent episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Harvick commented on the situation and said,

"I think Ricky (Stenhouse Jr.) finally had enough. (Carson) Hocevar was a lap down and that's really the part that Carson has to get better at. He has to have some common sense about the scenarios that he's dealing with because it's going to be a day when he's leading the race and he's coming to lap Stenhouse and Stenhouse is going to wipe his a** out. And that’s how these things work, especially when you get to the point of having two or three of them." (16:36 onwards)

Ad

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was previously spun out by the Spire Motorsports driver at Nashville Superspeedway. While the incident caused tensions between the two, they'd seemingly buried the hatchet after a personal conversation. However, the Mexico incident has reignited their feud. On his part, Hocevar admitted to his faults and remained apologetic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.