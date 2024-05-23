Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rules out approaching Kyle Busch from his end for a truce

After NASCAR issued a penalty to Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the JTG Daugherty Racing driver clarified if he'll talk it out with Kyle Busch before Sunday. Stenhouse and Busch got into a fight after the recent All-Star race, with Stenhouse landing the first punch as the scene soon escalated into a brawl.

During a recent appearance on FOX Sports, Stenhouse was asked whether he has already talked to Busch, and if not, if he plans on talking to him before the Coca-Cola 600.

"I have not. I don't plan on going out of my way to reach out to him. I think where I stand, I feel like he still crashed me on purpose and I think that's way over the line," Stenhouse responded. [4:30]

He claimed he has "a lot of respect" for Busch and what he has accomplished over the years, something he deemed "ten times more" than he himself could think of achieving. Stenhouse noted how he and Busch have had great battles over the years and looked forward to having more of those.

However, Stenhouse's outlook on Busch changed slightly after the recent All-Star incident:

"I lost a lot of respect in that situation the way he handled it. But still got a lot of respect for what he can do behind the wheel. Knowing that we can go out there and race hard at the 600 and we'll end up around each other at some point for sure," he added.

Stenhouse also reiterated his stance, emphasizing that he wouldn't go out of his way to talk to Busch.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. received the biggest fine in NASCAR history

NASCAR penalizing Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with a massive fine has in fact turned out to be the biggest monetary penalty yet in the sport's history, for fighting. This fine surpassed the previous record, a pronouncement handed out to Tony Stewart in 2004 to pay $50,000 for hitting Brian Vickers. Stenhouse's fine is $75,000.

Additionally, a couple of members from Richard Stenhouse's crew were also suspened for multiple races along with the racer himself, who was suspended indefinitely.

This fine from NASCAR attracted some criticism from those within the community. Drivers such as Daniel Suarez voiced their disapproval for NASCAR penalizing Stenhouse.

In fact, Kyle Busch, the other driver involved in this incident, also called for clearer rules when it comes to fighting regarding the subject of NASCAR handing out penalties on the very things they're filling up their social media handles with.