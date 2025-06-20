Ricky Stenhouse Jr. talks alternate career, speeding ticket woes, and bathroom mishaps while racing

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently got candid over a series of rapid fire questions about his life on and off-track. The Hyak Motorsports driver revealed the most number of speeding tickets he'd earned, his struggles with nature's call mid-race and his interest in country singing, although his wife 'cringes' whenever he attempts it.

As NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway, Stenhouse took part in 'The Phantastic Sports Show' for a lighthearted conversation on his personal life. An excerpt of the interview was shared on the show's Instagram page, where the host asked Stenhouse how many speeding tickets he'd racked up.

"The most i've gotten in one year was four, but i've slowed down since then. I got pulled over 10 times that year," Stenhouse replied.

Trending

He also revealed that he'd never reveal his identity as a NASCAR driver to get out of a speeding ticket. The host then pivoted to a question about nature's call during a race.

"I have twice. Couple weeks ago, man I really needed to go to the bathroom. It was during the Coke 600. I wasn't sweating enough, I wasn't super-hot and I had hydrated a lot and it kind of bit me but I couldn't tell myself to do it," he said.

Answering a question about his preferred alternate career, Stenhouse said,

"Would be like a country music singer. I feel like they live the life."

The panel asked him if he's good at singing, following which the 37-year old admitted to his shortcomings.

"My wife does but me, not so much. She cringes everytime I sing in the car."

In a more personal update, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has sold his 140-acre Mooresville estate for a staggering $12.2M, a record setting deal that has almost tripled his original investment.

Stenhouse currently ranks 21st in the driver's standings with 312 points and an average finish of 19.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reflects about his altercation with Kyle Busch

During last year's All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. crashed out of the race due to an on-track incident with Kyle Busch. This led to the infamous brawl between the two after the race.

Speaking to The Phantastic Sports Show, Stenhouse revealed how long it took for him to get over the feud.

"I was over it, you know, after that altercation was done, and we've kind of buried the hatchet since then."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is now involved in yet another feud with NASCAR's rising talent, Carson Hocevar. The Spire Motorsports driver rear ended Stenhouse during the Mexico City race and caused a spin with 10 laps left. This left the Hyak Motorsports driver fuming, as he confronted Hocevar post-race and threatened to beat him up when when they got back to the States.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.