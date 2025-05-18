Rodney Childers is in stands of NASCAR All-Star race

Following the premature termination of his contract at Spire Motorsports, Rodney Childers is catching the NASCAR All-Star Race in the stands. He took to social media to share his view at North Wilkesboro Speedway ahead of the All-Star Open and main event.
Childers, who won the 2014 Cup Series championship with Kevin Harvick as a crew chief, split with the #7 Spire Motorsports team (Justin Haley) after just nine races. He previously worked with Stewart-Haas Racing for 11 years, but the team ceased operations after the 2024 season.
In an X post, Rodney Childers expressed excitement over the All-Star Race, which will reward the winner $1 million in the main event.
“Let’s go!!! 👊🏼👊🏼,” the veteran NASCAR crew chief wrote.
The NASCAR All-Star Open is hosting 18 drivers, including pole sitter Shane van Gisbergen, for a chance to advance to the main event. The top two finishers, along with one driver through the fan voting contest, will join the 23-car field of the All-Star Race.
Drivers who have already qualified for the main event are previous All-Star winners, previous champions, and previous race winners from the 2024 and 2025 seasons. After the heat races on Saturday, Brad Keselowski secured the pole position, followed by Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain, respectively.
The All-Star Race will kick off later in the day at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1. Joey Logano will enter the 250-lap non-points-paying showdown as the reigning race winner after leading 199 of 200 laps last year.
“It was a pleasure”: Rodney Childers on leaving #7 Spire Motorsports team
Despite an unforeseen exit from the #7 Spire Motorsports team, Rodney Childers shared positive notes on social media. While he admitted that the partnership didn't come through, he thanked the team and the NASCAR community for the support in his two-decade career.
The championship-winning crew chief said (via X):
“I know this is a shock. But also know that not everything works out perfect all the time. That's how life works. This was just one of those things that just wasn't working for either of us. I appreciate my time at Spire, working with JH (Justin Haley) and the entire 7 team.”
He acknowledged Rick Hendrick, who owns Hendrick Motorsports, an alliance of Spire Motorsports, adding:
“We did a lot of good that is yet to be seen, and I wish them the best in the future. Also want to say thank you to everyone at Chevrolet, Mr. H (Rick Hendrick), and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports for my time working with them again.
“It was a pleasure. Thank you to NASCAR, the officials, and most importantly, the fans for your support.”
While Rodney Childers has yet to announce his plans, the shot caller said he will focus on important things, citing family and friends. He also told the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast earlier this month that the Spire Motorsports exit was a turning point in his life to reflect on what's next for him.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.