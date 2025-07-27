Ross Chastain embraces common ground with Joey Logano following aggressive run-ins previously 

Ross Chastain has seemingly resolved his recent conflicts with Joey Logano. The Trackhouse Racing driver, known for his hard-nosed racing mentality, acknowledged the 'similar' traits he shares with Logano and explained how he sees it as a 'compliment'.

During the Chicago Street Race, Chastain went sideways after getting tagged by Kyle Larson, but he mistook Logano for the offence and drove into his back. Logano spun out from the contact and ultimately finished behind Chastain.

Logano later called for Chastain to be penalized since the #1 driver admitted to deliberately wrecking him. Moreover, the two made contact on multiple occasions during last weekend's race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Reflecting on their recurring run-ins, Chastain spoke to the media on Saturday, July 26, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"Joey and I, we're so similar, and I like it. For me, I think it's a compliment that we think that way just in life, and business, and racing. Occasionally, that comes to a physical contact on the track, and it did recently. We had a good time in Loudon for the tire test, good conversation, and good laughs in the garage yesterday," he said.

In his part, Joey Logano echoed the sentiment and said,

"Probably best for both of us to find a common ground where we can move forward and race each other in a respectful way."

Joey Logano mentioned how he'd approached Chastain with 'two ways' to handle their dispute; either they 'show respect' or things could get 'pretty ugly'. Chastain apparently chose the former, and that was that.

Logano qualified 15th for Sunday's Brickyard 400, while Chastain placed among the backmarkers at 33rd. Notably, Chastain won the last crown jewel event at Charlotte Motor Speedway after starting dead last in 40th.

Joey Logano reveals 'selfish motive' to win the Brickyard 400

After 13 attempts in the Brickyard 400, Joey Logano is yet to score a win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His 2024 outing ended in a DNF, and his best result at the track comes from a runner-up finish back in 2019.

That said, the Team Penske driver is hoping to change his fortunes at the famed oval.

"I get we all enjoy it, but I have a selfish motive behind this race, a little bit, that I really want to win. Because it’s Indy. Every driver wants to win here. You have to win at Daytona, and you have to win at Indy. It’s just something that you want to know what it feels like," Joey Logano said via Racer.com.

Aside from a ninth-place finish at Sonoma, Logano spent the last few rounds grappling with mid-pack results outside the top-10. With just five top-10s across 21 starts, the reigning Cup champion has produced an inconsistent season compared to his title-contending teammate, Ryan Blaney, who has almost double the top-10s despite his seven DNFs.

