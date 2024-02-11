Ross Chastain returns to part-time NASCAR Truck Series with Niece Motorsports in 2024

Niece Motorsports announced Ross Chastain's return to the NASCAR Truck Series with the team for the 2024 season in a press release shared on X (formerly Twitter) on February 9th.

Chastain, a successful driver at Niece Motorsports, will drive the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado for a partial schedule in the Truck Series for a total of five races throughout the season.

Niece Motorsports announced their lineup for the No. 45 in the upcoming 2024 season on X. The caption read:

"The 45 guys. Meet your new lineup of speed chasers piloting the No. 45 Chevrolet in 2024!"

A group of four drivers will take turns driving the No. 45 truck, namely Ross Chastain, Connor Mosack, Kaden Honeycutt, and veteran driver Johnny Sauter, who will open the season at Daytona.

Chastain's schedule includes races at Circuit of the Americas, Darlington Raceway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Pocono Raceway, and Indianapolis Raceway Park.

The driver's relationship with Niece Motorsports goes way back, with 51 starts for the team since the 2018 Truck Series season. Among his highlights with the team is a full-time season in 2019, when he won three races and finished second in the championship points. Chastain also took a win at Charlotte with Niece in 2022.

In 2024, Ross Chastain will compete part-time in the Truck Series with Niece Motorsports and full-time for Trackhouse Racing in NASCAR's Cup Series.

Ross Chastain shares his thoughts on his return to Niece Motorsports for the 2024 season

Niece Motorsports has announced the return of Ross Chastain to their lineup for the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. In a press release, the California-born driver shared his enthusiasm about coming back to the team and detailed his plans for the season.

This would be a reunion with Niece Motorsports, the team with which he came very close to winning the 2019 Truck Series championship and also secured four wins.

Pointing out his attachment to the Truck Series, Chastain said (via Motorsport):

“I love coming to race in the Truck Series."

Glad to have the chance to drive for Niece Motorsports again, the No. 45 driver showed his gratitude to the team owner and the entire crew, saying:

“I’m thankful to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for allowing me to get behind the wheel of these Chevrolets."

Ross Chastain also shared his goals for the season ahead:

"We’re going to do our best to go out and win races and compete for an Owner’s Championship. It would mean a lot to me to be able to bring that home to Al Niece.”