"He did more talking than I did" - Ross Chastain reveals one-sided tough conversation with AJ Allmendinger

Ross Chastain, winner of last weekend's EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix, fought for his first Cup Series victory in an exciting three-way battle.

Chastain, AJ Allmendinger and wildcard Alex Bowman battled for position on the last lap when Allmendinger managed to get ahead of Chastain.

What followed was the decisive moment of the race when the Trackhouse Racing driver bumped Allmendiger into Bowman and went onto Victory Lane.

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted A.J. Allmendinger's reaction after the race, saying:

"At the end of the day, you’ve got to look yourself in the mirror, and if you’re OK with it, you’re OK with it.”

Watch the interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Did AJ Allmendinger expect anything different from Ross Chastain? Would Allmendinger have made that move? His answers: Did AJ Allmendinger expect anything different from Ross Chastain? Would Allmendinger have made that move? His answers: https://t.co/g313Vh4mp9

Ross Chastain later went on to appear on the NASCAR Race Hub, where he looked back at the finish in COTA and his battle with Allmendinger.

On being asked about talking to his former teammate, the 29-year-old revealed that he indeed sat down to have a talk with AJ after the race, and said:

“We did. Yeah, it’s not all fun and games on TV, right. We have to handle some stuff off. Yeah, we did, and he did more talking than I did.”

Ross Chastain credits AJ Allmendinger with making him a better road course racer.

While the full-time Xfinity Series driver appeared remotely on the NASCAR Race Hub show, Ross Chastain credited the 40-year-old with teaching him the specifics of road course racing.

Chastain recalled that when Allmendinger was his teammate in 2019 and 2020, he helped him improve on the simulator, and said:

"No, yes, push, turn more, turn less, shift here. It was a game changer.”

The Trackhouse Racing driver will surely head into the Toyota Owners 400 this Sunday on a high. Catch the race at 3:30 p.m. EST.

