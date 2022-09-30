Ross Chastain: When you win a superspeedway race, you have to pay it back for a long time so you don’t finish good for a long time

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain has been going through an impressive NASCAR season so far. He marked his first career appearance in the Cup Series playoffs this year and is in a comfortable position to advance into the Round of 8. He will now participate in the 2022 YellaWood 500, which is set to flag off on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

The #1 Chevrolet driver is heading into Alabama as the defending winner at the track following his win at the GEICO 500 earlier this season. Ahead of Sunday's race, Chastain stated that if a driver wins a race at Superspeedway, he has to keep performing at that level for a long time and he feels that he can’t do well for a long time. He also claimed that his previous trip to Talladega Superspeedway was wild.

Trackhouse Racing @TeamTrackhouse



@RossChastain | @TALLADEGA Things worked out pretty darn good for us last time we were in Dega Things worked out pretty darn good for us last time we were in Dega 🏁@RossChastain | @TALLADEGA https://t.co/yFJJrmeATn

Chastain said:

“Unfortunately, my belief is when you win a superspeedway race, you have to pay it back for a long time so you don’t finish good for a long time. So I’ll be very lucky if I get to finish that race. If I can just stay on the bottom again and they move out of my way and I take the checkered flag in first, that would be great. Spring Talladega was wild. We’ll always have good memories but I’ve had a lot of wrecked racecars there.”

Despite winning the spring race at Talladega Superspeedway, Chastain doesn’t feel confident about running at the track this weekend. He said:

“No, I don’t feel confident just because I won the race there earlier this year (laughs). That was pure luck, it’s still hard for me to believe it happened.”

Ross Chastain’s track record at Talladega Superspeedway

Ross Chastain will return to the track this weekend, where he has a decent track record. He has made seven appearances in the Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway, securing a win at the 2022 GEICO 500, one top-five and one top-10 finish, with an average finish of 19.57. It will be interesting to see how Chastain and his #1 Trackhouse Racing Team fare this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

He currently stands in second place in the playoff standings with 3059 points, entering the second race of the Round of 12 with a 25-point advantage over the cut-off line.

Catch Ross Chastain at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET.

