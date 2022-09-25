Ross Chastain 'would like to not fly as high' as previous visit to Texas when racing this weekend

Ross Chastain is among the 12 playoff drivers competing for the 2022 championship after qualifying for the Round of 12 last week. He will now participate in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, which is just a few hours away from being green-flagged at the Texas Motor Speedway

Heading into the Lone-Star State, Chastain spoke about what he learned from his previous trip to Texas Motor Speedway. He admitted that during the All-Star Race earlier this season, he was flying and would not want to repeat it this time. He later said that both ends of the track are different and that keeping the balance on both ends is crucial.

Ross Chastain @RossChastain Time to get this No. 1 Renu @TeamChevy ready for 500 miles on Sunday! Time to get this No. 1 Renu @TeamChevy ready for 500 miles on Sunday! https://t.co/VFibyKtg7U

Chastain said:

“In the spring we were flying in Texas. I would like to not fly as high (laughs). With the two ends being so different, you gain so much speed with the banking and you have to slow down a lot in turns 1 and 2. Keeping the balance on both ends is important. We obviously learned stuff in the All-Star race but now there is a lot more on the line.”

Rosschastainfan1 @Rosschastainfan Ross Chastain will start 12th at Texas Motor Speedway with a lap of 28.753 seconds. Ross Chastain will start 12th at Texas Motor Speedway with a lap of 28.753 seconds. https://t.co/GftHkol9IZ

Ross Chastain has been going through an impressive Cup Series season so far. With two wins and 10 top-five finishes, the #1 Chevrolet driver made his first appearance in the NASCAR playoffs. He currently stands in third place in the playoff standings, entering the Round of 12 with an 11-point advantage over the cutline.

“It has a lot of grip until you lose it” – Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain will return to the track this weekend, where he is set to improve his performance. He has made eight appearances in the Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway, securing just one top-20 finish and having an average finish of 27.6. The Alva, Florida native has been in sublime form this season and it will be interesting to see how the #1 Trackhouse Racing driver fares this weekend.

Speaking about drastic changes that could be seen with the Next Gen car since the track’s new pavement, Chastain said:

“It does actually. It has a lot of grip until you lose it, so when you do lose it you crash, or we blow tires. I think the whole field has gotten better with not blowing tires as easily. I don’t know how long they’re going to leave Texas the way it is, so it’s probably time to enjoy it for what it is.”

Catch Ross Chastain at Texas Motor Speedway for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, September 25, 2022. He will start in the sixth row after qualifying for P12 in Saturday’s qualifying race.

