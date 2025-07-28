“Ruined our chances of a decent day”: Kyle Busch doesn’t hold back after a disastrous end to his Indianapolis race

Kyle Busch was left to rue yet another mid-pack finish after starting near the top 10 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The #8 Chevy driver opened up on his misfortunes and said he did 'the best' he could but acknowledged that better execution could've made all the difference.Busch showed promise early in the race and finished sixth in Stage 1, but his pace quickly faded as he ended up 28th in the next stage. He could only muster a three-place gain by the race's end.Reflecting upon the same, Busch spoke with NBC Sports and said,&quot;We did the best we could with a tough situation today. We could fire off strong for the first five laps in our zone Chevrolet, then started to lose grip. Thought we would be okay and ran in the top six for the beginning of the race. The field got bunched together on a restart and we ended up with damage that ruined our chances of a decent day. Had we executed the way we needed to execute, we would have been there, but we will keep working together to get to where we need to be.”Last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch fell short of a top-10 finish after starting in tenth. He promptly took to the team radio and suggested the team was 'in trouble.' He later clarified his comments and said there was a 'plethora of issues' that needed fixing.The 40-year-old driver is yet to score a win this season. With just two top-5s across 22 starts, he currently ranks outside the playoff cutline as well. As the regular season nears its end, the RCR veteran faces mounting pressure to bounce back and avoid missing the playoffs for a second straight year.Kyle Busch tipped to replace Austin Hill at IowaAfter Austin Hill's controversial move with Aric Almirola during Saturday's Penzoil 250, Kyle Busch has been named a possible replacement if Hill were to be suspended. Although Hill faced a five-lap penalty during the race, footage reveals a deliberate move in retaliation against Almirola, leading many to believe he'll face a one-race suspension.Under such a scenario, RCR would bring in possible replacements from within their camp. Noting the same, NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared his take via X.&quot;I was thinking Kyle Busch or Austin Dillon could be among the possibilities if Austin Hill is suspended,Kyle Busch is yet to make an Xfinity start this year. His last outing in the lower-tier series happened during the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway last year. He finished a respectable sixth, while his Cup Series rival Chase Elliott earned the checkered flag.Iowa Speedway also remains a successful track for Busch, recording a first- and second-place finish during his previous outings back in 2010 and 2009.