Ryan Blaney has only 1-word verdict on rumors of him testing an F1 car with Cadillac

Star NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney refuted rumors of testing a Formula 1 car for the Cadillac F1 team, which is set to join the F1 grid in 2026. The Team Penske driver delivered a one-word response to dismiss the false report circulated by a troll account on social media.

After Andretti Cadillac's failed bid to join the F1 grid as the 11th team, TWG Motorsports took over Andretti Global to bolster the application. The General Motors-backed entry was approved, and the American team was officially announced as the 11th team for the 2026 F1 season in March.

Fresh off a trip to victory lane, Ryan Blaney was in the headlines. Using the opportune moment, a NASCAR troll account sparked rumors of Blaney potentially testing with the Cadillac F1 team. The post quickly went viral on X, despite lacking logic, as Blaney is a Ford Performance driver, while Cadillac is a General Motors brand.

Trending

"Representatives from the Cadillac F1 Team have reached out to Team Penske of NASCAR about Ryan Blaney 🇺🇸 testing a Formula 1 car. If Blaney finishes 2nd or better in this year’s season standings, he would meet the requirements for a Super Licence," the report read.

The 2023 NASCAR champion refuted the rumors, disassociating himself from the Cadillac brand.

"Nah," Blaney replied on X.

Expand Tweet

To be eligible to compete in F1, drivers need to accumulate 40 points over three years (and other pre-requisites) to obtain the FIA Super License. Winning the Cup Series championship fetches 15 points, while second and third-place finishers earn 12 and 10 points, respectively. NASCAR National Series awards 10, 7 and 5 points for the top 3 in the standings, respectively.

The Cadillac F1 team has close ties with Spire Motorsports, which also falls under the TWG Motorsports umbrella. Kyle Larson also has close ties to the McLaren F1 team, as CEO Zak Brown has expressed interest in putting the Hendrick Motorsports driver in an F1 car for a test session.

As for Ryan Blaney, he might have a better shot at running the Indy 500 with the sister team, in the series owned by Roger Penske.

Ryan Blaney looking forward to the race at Michigan

After securing his first victory of the season at Nashville, Ryan Blaney is setting his sights on Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile oval sits in Ford's backyard, and Blaney is eager to carry the momentum forward for both the manufacturer and team owner, Roger Penske.

The #12 Penske driver described the two-mile oval as "unique" but insists the speed from the intermediate ovals will carry over to the track in Brooklyn, Michigan. Blaney said [via SpeedwayDigest.com]:

"Michigan is kind of a unique place, but I feel really good about how our kind of mile-and-a-half program has been this year. It's bigger than a mile-and-a-half, but a lot of the same tendencies as some mile-and-a-halfs that we go to. So I'm curious to see where we're going to be at next weekend. The run that we had at Pocono last year was definitely good, getting to Victory Lane there. So you just hope to keep building off those things. It definitely makes me look forward to next week."

Ford drivers have dominated the track, winning nine of the previous 10 races at the two-mile oval. Blaney made a trip to the victory lane in 2021. The FireKeepers Casino 400 is scheduled for this Sunday, June 8, at 2:00 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dheeraj Angadi Dheeraj is an F1 and NASCAR journalist, and has already garnered over 4 million reads during his short stint for Sportskeeda. He is steadfast in being thorough in research, combing through social media for the latest developments and fan sentiments, and specializes in writing reader-friendly content.



He is a fan of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and roots for Kyle Larson in NASCAR. Dheeraj, who is a fan of McLaren among F1 constructors, would like to see the Buddh International Circuit return to the calendar.



In his free time, Dheeraj enjoys expanding his sports knowledge by watching and following football and basketball. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.