Ryan Blaney cheers for NASCAR rival Kyle Larson ahead of his second ‘Double’ attempt

Ryan Blaney wished NASCAR rival Kyle Larson the best for the Memorial Day weekend double duty. The Team Penske driver said he would like to see Larson complete the races this time, as last year's attempt wasn't flawless.
In an interview with Fox News, Blaney said he will watch Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix in the morning before seeing Kyle Larson run the IndyCar Series' Indianapolis 500 in the afternoon. His day will end behind the wheel of the #12 Ford Mustang for NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600.
Ryan Blaney hoped for a smoother day for Larson, who will try to clock 1,100 miles of racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway for the second consecutive year.
“I think it's a great feat, like it was neat to watch him do it last year,” Blaney said. “Last year didn't really go his way with rain and stuff like that. It was kind of a crapshoot. Hopefully, it goes a little smoother for him this way just being able to do it all.”
The 31-year-old NASCAR driver shared he considered attempting The Double, which he thought was plausible as Team Penske runs an operation in the IndyCar Series.
“But yeah, it's something I've always considered. You never know, maybe down the road, if I get a chance. I'm with a great team that has a chance to do it. But we'll see. You'll never know. We'll figure it out,” Blaney added.
The Indy 500 will kick off at 12:45 p.m. ET ahead of the Coca-Cola 600, which is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Prime Video will cover NASCAR's longest race on the calendar, marking the media company's first of five broadcasting gigs this year.
Blaney and Larson are entering the Coca-Cola 600 as two of the top five drivers in the points standings.
Fellow Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden wants Ryan Blaney to attempt The Double
Team Penske IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden would like to see Ryan Blaney attempt The Double. Newgarden, who will start at the back of the 2025 Indy 500 due to a penalty, also looked forward to joining Blaney in the Coca-Cola in the future.
In an X post, IndyCar Series Insider Jenna Fryer said Newgarden, the defending Indy 500 winner, avoided talking about the penalty, and instead touched on his The Double ambition with Blaney.
“Newgarden is not discussing the attenuator or firings, but does say he’d like to do ‘The Double’ and also would ‘love’ for @Blaney to do it, too,” Fryer wrote.
Aside from their Team Penske connection, Blaney and Newgarden share a good relationship outside the track. Blaney invited Newgarden, along with IndyCar teammate Scott McLaughlin, to witness his wedding ceremony with his now-wife Gianna Tulio last December 2024.
