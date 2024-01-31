Ryan Blaney jokes about being cropped from Bubba Wallace’s picture uploaded by New York Knicks social media

Wrapping up the off-season, reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace were recently in attendance for an NBA match-up between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz on January 30 at the Madison Square Garden arena.

The NASCAR duo garnered attention, with the Knicks team recognizing their presence in the arena and even requesting a photo. The duo also appeared on the Jumbotron. However, the Knicks social media team cropped the photo and highlighted that Wallace was in attendance for the match on X (formerly Twitter). The New York-based team surprisingly failed to acknowledge the presence of the Cup Series champion.

Reposting the original tweet made by the Knicks team the following day, Blaney joked that getting cropped out was "some cold sh*t". The #12 Team Penske driver wrote:

"Getting cropped out is some cold [sh*t emoji]..."

Blaney's close friend Bubba Wallace provided more context about the happenings courtside, as he revealed that the photographer had asked them to scoot closer for a picture. However, the Knicks' social media team ended up cropping the photo highlighting only Wallace's presence for the match.

Responding to Ryan Blaney's tweet, Wallace wrote:

"Even told us to scoot closer to get both of us…still cropped it."

NASCAR fans were left baffled and upset that the reigning champion was cropped out of the photo. A few found it funny, while many fans pointed out that the Knicks were disrespecting the champion of the premier stock car racing series in America.

Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace talk about NASCAR's Netflix docu-series

Although Ryan Blaney didn't get the attention in the Knicks game, he takes center stage in the 'NASCAR: Full Speed' docu-series, which premiered on January 30 in collaboration with Netflix.

It covers the 2023 playoff season leading up to Blaney's maiden championship in the premier category. In a recent appearance on The Today Show, Blaney and Wallace spoke about how the new Netflix provides the viewers a new watching experience.

"It obviously worked out great for me, Netflix should have done this five years ago, maybe I would have won more championships," Ryan Blaney joked. "It will be really grateful to look back on, like Bubba said it was really neat filming it all, giving them all the access to our personal lives and at the track too."

He added:

"I think it's gonna show a lot of people whether you are a race fan or you have never watched a race in your life, the kind of daily grind and how grueling the playoffs are. How up and down, and how much blood, sweat and tears go into it. Pretty special and I'm excited for everyone to see it."

Bubba Wallace, who has already starred in an award-winning Netflix docu-series 'Race: Bubba Wallace', said:

"Hats off to Netflix and NASCAR for coming together and creating something special and something unique for our viewers to be a part of..."

The five-episode series is currently available for streaming on Netflix.