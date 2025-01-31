Ryan Blaney's sister Erin dons a glam look as she gears up for the Hamilton Broadway show

  • home icon
By Karan Yadav
Modified Jan 31, 2025 05:44 GMT
Erin Blaney flaunted her glammed-up look for the Hamilton show (Source: @erinblaney via Instagram)
Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney's sister Erin Blaney recently took to her Instagram stories and shared her glammed-up look for a musical night. She will be attending the Hamilton Broadway show scheduled for 8 PM ET on January 31, 2025.

Erin Blaney is the youngest sister of the Team Penske driver and comes from a family of three siblings: 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and sister Emma. Erin has a career of her own as an entrepreneur and social media influencer with a following of over 28,000 fans on her Instagram. Additionally, she also works as an executive at her family foundation: The Ryan Blaney Family Foundation.

In her recent story, Erin Blaney showcased her glammed-up look, she wore a black top and paired it with a silver skirt for the Hamilton Broadway show. She expressed her excitement for the show and captioned the story:

"Hamilton is in CLT tonight!!!"
Erin Blaney showcased her excitement for the Hamilton Broadway show (Source: @erinblaney via Instagram)
The show narrates the life of Alexander Hamilton, the Founding Father of the United States, in two acts reflecting upon his involvement in the American Revolutionary War. The show is making a special stop in Charlotte at the Belk Theatre at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in January and February this year.

Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna Tulio teamed up with Erin Blaney for a pasta-making session

Earlier this month, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, and sister, Erin Blaney, partnered up to make fresh homemade pasta. Gianna shared the wholesome family moment on her Instagram story with her nearly 100K fans.

Blaney dated Tulio for four years before getting married on December 12, 2024. The couple had a winter-themed wedding at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, CO, exactly a year after the Team Penske driver proposed to his longtime girlfriend after he won his one and only Cup Series title in 2023.

On January 21, 2025, Erin and Gianna had a pasta-making session where they made spaghetti and ravioli from scratch. The duo shared each step of their session and began by mixing flour with egg yolks. After finishing the process, Erin shared a picture of the final look of the spaghetti and ravioli on her Instagram story.

Previously, the duo teamed up to celebrate Ryan Blaney's sister Emma Conley's birthday. Tuilo shared a collection of the past celebrations of the trio in her story. She also posed with Emma, donning a sparkly white dress, and captioned the image with a celebratory message:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!”

In a follow-up story, Tulio shared an image with Erin Blaney and Emma with a cardboard cutout of her husband's face in her hand.

"I love you so much & forever grateful to have you as family,” wrote Tulio.

Ryan Blaney is set to compete in the 2025 Cup Series season with Team Penske, driving the #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. After finishing the 2024 season with no wins, Blaney will be hoping to end his winless streak at the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16, 2025.

