Ryan Blaney’s sister Erin enjoys a “post dinner yap” session with her best friend

Ryan Blaney's sister, Erin, shared a social media update about a "post-dinner yap" with her best friend, Kyleigh. Erin caught up with Kyleigh as her best friend recently held a pre-wedding celebration in New York.

Ad

Erin, 28, is one of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney's three children, along with Ryan and Emma. She has worked with several social service organizations, including Make-A-Wish Alabama and her brother's non-profit agency, the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation.

She shared a photo on Instagram of her having dinner with her best friend and yapping—a trendy term for chit-chatting loudly.

"Two best friends enjoying a post-dinner yap," Blaney wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The recent dinner update follows Erin Blaney's IG story about the picnic date in Central Park, New York, celebrating her bride-to-be best friend's wedding plans.

While Erin enjoys time away from home, Ryan Blaney arrives at Darlington Raceway for the eighth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Driving the #12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, the 31-year-old driver will pay homage to their father as part of the Darlington Throwback Weekend.

Ad

The #12 Ford is running a revised Menards paint scheme modeled after Dave Blaney's 2006 Hass Avocado Xfinity Series car. The 2006 Dollar General 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway witnessed Blaney beating Michael Waltrip to score his first and only NASCAR win.

Blaney will start the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway ninth alongside Michael McDowell in row five. The 293-lap contest around the 1.366-mile track will commence on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

Ryan Blaney's sister Erin recalls "moments" from his wedding day

Erin Blaney recently reminisced about her brother's wedding over the NASCAR off-season. She took to Instagram to compile moments from the big day, featuring Ryan Blaney's fellow NASCAR drivers, Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott.

Ad

The 28-year-old entrepreneur and social media influencer accompanied the IG post with the caption:

"Moments from this amazing day."

Erin Blaney's Instagram story - Source: @erinblaney on IG

Held at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado, Ryan Blaney married his long-time partner, Gianna Tulio, on December 12 last year. Aside from Wallace and Elliott, NASCAR personalities Dale Earnhardt Jr., Austin Cindric, and Daniel Hemric attended the winter-themed wedding.

Ad

Team Penske IndyCar drivers Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden also didn't miss the big day.

After meeting in Las Vegas in 2018, Blaney publicized his relationship with Tulio in 2020 before they got engaged three years later. The engagement followed the 31-year-old's first NASCAR championship run in the #12 Ford.

Ryan Blaney with Gianna Tulio after winning the 2023 NASCAR championship - Source: Imagn

In an interview with People Magazine, his now-wife Gianna revealed their plan to hold their honeymoon this Easter. The celebration will coincide with NASCAR's one-week break between the Bristol and Talladega race weekends.

As of this writing, Blaney sits 10th in the points standings behind teammate Joey Logano. He has amassed one top-5 and two top-10 finishes. His three consecutive DNFs (Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Homestead-Miami) slowed his season progress before ending the slump with an 11th-place finish at Martinsville Speedway last week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More