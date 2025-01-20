Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna promotes Eagles’ win over LA Rams in snow on IG story

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, recently celebrated the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL matchup.

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio began their relationship in 2020, frequently sharing glimpses of their journey with NASCAR fans online. After Blaney clinched his first Cup Series championship, he proposed on December 12, 2023, amid the winter charm of Leavenworth, Washington. A year later, the couple celebrated their union with a wedding at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado.

Recently, the Philadelphia Eagles secured a dominant win over the LA Rams with a 28-22 scoreline, advancing to the NFC Championship Game. They will face the Washington Commanders next Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field after the Commanders defeated the Detroit Lions to claim their spot in the title matchup.

Blaney's wife Gianna shared the scorecard of this matchup on her Instagram story.

Moreover, Gianna Tulio has also recently been advocating to raise funds for her cousins, who recently went through the tragedy of losing both their parents. Tulio 'urged her fans to donate via a link to the Tulio Fund at the D'Angelo Foundation. She wrote on her Instagram Story:

"Please help support my younger cousins as they navigate through life without both of their parents. Help us support them during this time for their short term- long term needs that will help guide them to a brighter future. ANYTHING helps"

Gianna Tulio's husband Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Ford for Team Penske, narrowly missed out on a second Cup Series championship, falling short to his teammate Joey Logano. Logano’s victory, his third Cup title, also highlighted Team Penske’s dominance in the sport, marking three consecutive championships for the team.

The Cup Series will return for this year's campaign, beginning with the Daytona 500 on February 16 at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the race live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna radiates style in black-on-black outfit and contrasting cardigan

Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna Tulio, a fashion model and Hooters ambassador since winning Miss Hooters in 2021, has also worked as a fashion designer for Tortuga Bikini. Previously, she spent four years as Management Supervisor at Hooters' South Florida branch.

Recently, she shared an Instagram post featuring a sleeveless dark top, black denim jeans, and a white cardigan with black stripes, showcasing her stylish flair to her nearly 100k followers.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will head to Bowman Gray Stadium for the pre-season Clash two weeks before the Daytona 500, giving the fans a teaser before the high-octane season begins. The race is scheduled for February 2 at 8 pm ET.

