Ryan Preece gains from Chris Buescher’s misfortune in NASCAR playoff standings shake-up

As a direct consequence of Chris Buescher's 60-point penalty, his RFK Racing teammate Ryan Preece benefits by slipping into the 16-driver playoff bracket. Buescher's impressive eighth-place finish at Kansas was quickly overshadowed by an L1-level penalty that has drastically altered the Cup playoff picture.

As a result, NASCAR docked Buescher 60 driver and owner points, five playoff points, and issued a $75,000 fine. This reshuffled the immediate playoff positions, leaving Buescher 27 points below the cut line in 24th while elevating Preece seven points above the bubble.

Veteran motorsports journalist Colin Ward also broke the news on X:

The shake-up is particularly noteworthy given Ryan Preece's mixed start to the season. On top of a seventh-place run at Kansas, he finds himself 15th and inside the provisional postseason field with 251 points, offering RFK Racing a silver lining amid the fallout.

Preece's RFK Racing teammate, meanwhile, drops 12 places to 24th place with 224 points. The #17 crew chief, Scott Graves, was suspended for two races, pushing RFK to name Doug Randolph the interim chief.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece (60) leads Chris Buescher (17) at the Daytona 500. Source: Imagn

In its official penalty report, NASCAR outlined that the No. 17 team had extended bonded reinforcements beyond the permissible area behind the front bumper foam. This breach fell under the L1 penalty category, one of NASCAR's structured tiers for rule violations.

L1 penalties typically involve illegal modifications or alterations that impact aerodynamic or structural components and carry mid-range sanctions. L2 and L3 penalties, on the other hand, are reserved for more blatant violations, like counterfeit parts or tampering with ECU systems that bring harsher point deductions and possible bans.

NASCAR Director Brad Moran explains RFK penalty as Ryan Preece's team weighs appeal

Ryan Preece (60) is introduced before the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

NASCAR announced the penalty on Tuesday, after a standard post-race teardown process conducted at the NASCAR R&D Center. Chris Buescher's No. 17 and Carson Hocevar's No. 77 were randomly selected after the AdventHealth 400. While Hocevar's car passed inspection, Buescher's did not. NASCAR officials cited a violation of Sections 14.1.C and 14.5.4.G of the rule book, on vehicle assembly and body reinforcements.

RFK Racing, in a statement on X, said they are currently reviewing the decision and evaluating whether to file an appeal.

The team has until 5 p.m. ET on Monday to appeal NASCAR's decision.

Further clarity came via NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran, who addressed the situation in his appearance on The Hauler podcast. Moran emphasized that while teams were allowed to reinforce behind the front bumper foam, an area prone to damage, RFK went beyond the specified bounds:

"Unfortunately, the No. 17 did not meet the rule and had a larger area than what is permitted to be bonded into the nose piece. They can work in that area, but they went too far would be the simplest terms of putting it...

He added (via NASCAR.com):

"It was an area around the foam that you're allowed 2 inches, and it was beyond that, which is a rule violation. They were allowed to modify that area but not to the extent they did, and that's why it turned it into an L1."

Scott Graves' two-race suspension opens the door for seasoned engineer Doug Randolph to step in as Buescher's interim crew chief for the All-Star Race weekend and the Coca-Cola 600. Ryan Preece, meanwhile, will be looking to capitalize on the momentum. Yet to get his first Cup win, the No. 60 driver will compete in the North Wilkesboro All-Star Open race.

RFK's Brad Keselowski (6), Ryan Preece (60), and Chris Buescher (17) at Bowman Gray. Source: Imagn

Despite the setback, Buescher remains locked into the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race field, thanks to his Watkins Glen win in 2024. He was a strong contender at North Wilkesboro in last year's exhibition event, finishing third, and also started at the front row in 2023 after winning his heat race.

