Ryan Sieg releases a sad statement after tragic loss of his pit crew team member Zachary Yager

Ryan Sieg, driver of the NASCAR Xfinity Series #39 RSS Racing Ford, expressed his heartbreak over the passing of pit crew member Zachary Yager. Sieg said the entire team is devastated by the loss and extended his thoughts and prayers to Yager’s family and friends.Details surrounding Zachary Yager’s passing remain limited. The jackman for the #39 RSS Racing team had been reported missing since August 18.Yager, 34, previously served as a pit crew member for NASCAR teams like Richard Childress Racing, Team Penske, and RFK Racing. The New York native notably won the 2023 Daytona 500 at JTG Daugherty Racing (now Hyak Motorsports) with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. behind the wheel.In an X post, Ryan Sieg shared his thoughts on the tragic news about his pit crew team member.“We are devastated at the loss of a member of the 39 team and the NASCAR family, Zachary Yager. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends,” Sieg wrote.ThorSport Racing, where Yager also worked as a pit crew member in the Craftsman Truck Series, expressed their sorrow over his passing, noting that he will be deeply missed. In tribute, four of the team’s Ford F-150 entries will carry a memorial decal honoring their late colleague this weekend.Ryan Sieg will continue piloting the #39 Ford for the 2025 season, where he currently sits 14th in the standings with three top-five and nine top-10 finishes. Heading into the next race at Portland International Raceway, he faces a 56-point deficit to the playoff cutline.“Couldn't pull it off”: Ryan Sieg reflects on his DNF at DaytonaAfter leading 19 laps at Daytona, Ryan Sieg’s night ended in heartbreak when a late multi-car wreck took him out of contention. The DNF was a heavy blow to his playoff chances, and Sieg didn’t shy away from admitting, “Couldn’t pull it off.”With four laps remaining, the 38-year-old Ford driver was leading the outside pack in a three-wide off turn one when he spun into the inside. He initially hit Christian Eckes before more drivers got involved. The others who went out of the race with him were Matt DiBenedetto, Josh Williams, and Daniel Dye.Speaking about his race in the Wawa 250 at Daytona, Ryan Sieg posted on X:“Gave it all we had at Daytona on Friday night. Led in the closing laps but couldn’t pull it off. Thanks to SciAps and all of our fans for always supporting us.”Sieg ultimately settled for a 31st-place finish and a DNF, leaving Florida with just 12 points from the weekend. Connor Zilisch, meanwhile, won the race after Parker Kligerman took his #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to victory lane. As per NASCAR rules, the driver who started the race is credited with the win and points; thus, Zilisch was declared the winner.Sammy Smith finished in second place ahead of Justin Allgaier, Jesse Love, and Sam Mayer. Brandon Jones, Dean Thompson, Garrett Smithley, Brennan Poole, and Carson Kvapil round out the top 10.