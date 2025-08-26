Ryan Sieg releases a sad statement after tragic loss of his pit crew team member Zachary Yager

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Aug 26, 2025 22:25 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Ryan Sieg during the 2025 Pennzoil 250 - Source: Imagn

Ryan Sieg, driver of the NASCAR Xfinity Series #39 RSS Racing Ford, expressed his heartbreak over the passing of pit crew member Zachary Yager. Sieg said the entire team is devastated by the loss and extended his thoughts and prayers to Yager’s family and friends.

Ad

Details surrounding Zachary Yager’s passing remain limited. The jackman for the #39 RSS Racing team had been reported missing since August 18.

Yager, 34, previously served as a pit crew member for NASCAR teams like Richard Childress Racing, Team Penske, and RFK Racing. The New York native notably won the 2023 Daytona 500 at JTG Daugherty Racing (now Hyak Motorsports) with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. behind the wheel.

In an X post, Ryan Sieg shared his thoughts on the tragic news about his pit crew team member.

Ad
Trending
“We are devastated at the loss of a member of the 39 team and the NASCAR family, Zachary Yager. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends,” Sieg wrote.
Ad

ThorSport Racing, where Yager also worked as a pit crew member in the Craftsman Truck Series, expressed their sorrow over his passing, noting that he will be deeply missed. In tribute, four of the team’s Ford F-150 entries will carry a memorial decal honoring their late colleague this weekend.

Ryan Sieg will continue piloting the #39 Ford for the 2025 season, where he currently sits 14th in the standings with three top-five and nine top-10 finishes. Heading into the next race at Portland International Raceway, he faces a 56-point deficit to the playoff cutline.

Ad

“Couldn't pull it off”: Ryan Sieg reflects on his DNF at Daytona

After leading 19 laps at Daytona, Ryan Sieg’s night ended in heartbreak when a late multi-car wreck took him out of contention. The DNF was a heavy blow to his playoff chances, and Sieg didn’t shy away from admitting, “Couldn’t pull it off.”

With four laps remaining, the 38-year-old Ford driver was leading the outside pack in a three-wide off turn one when he spun into the inside. He initially hit Christian Eckes before more drivers got involved. The others who went out of the race with him were Matt DiBenedetto, Josh Williams, and Daniel Dye.

Ad

Speaking about his race in the Wawa 250 at Daytona, Ryan Sieg posted on X:

“Gave it all we had at Daytona on Friday night. Led in the closing laps but couldn’t pull it off. Thanks to SciAps and all of our fans for always supporting us.”

Sieg ultimately settled for a 31st-place finish and a DNF, leaving Florida with just 12 points from the weekend. Connor Zilisch, meanwhile, won the race after Parker Kligerman took his #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to victory lane. As per NASCAR rules, the driver who started the race is credited with the win and points; thus, Zilisch was declared the winner.

Sammy Smith finished in second place ahead of Justin Allgaier, Jesse Love, and Sam Mayer. Brandon Jones, Dean Thompson, Garrett Smithley, Brennan Poole, and Carson Kvapil round out the top 10.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Zarec Sanchez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications