Sam Mayer breaks silence on his incident with Kyle Larson last week at Homestead 

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson competed in all three races at Homestead-Miami last week. He secured wins in two of them and aimed for a full sweep, but a last-minute restart in the Xfinity Series race changed the outcome. Recalling the same JR Motorsports driver, Sam Mayer expressed his views on the Hard Rock Bet 300 race.

During the final stage of the Homestead Truck Series race, with 16 laps to go, Kyle Larson had a massive 16-second lead on the runner-up, Sam Mayer. But a late-race caution sent the race into overtime, and a restart due to Taylor Gray's spin altered everything.

Following the restart, all the leading cars pitted and reshaped their lanes. The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the inside, and Mayer tailed him while Austin Hill took the outside with JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier behind him. Unfortunately, Mayer and Larson collided, costing Larson his win, and Justin Allgaier took the opportunity to win the race.

During an interview with Stephen Stumpf, the Xfinity Series driver recalled his incident with Kyle Larson and stated (via Frontstretch on X):

"I mean, we kind of both know what each other was thinking. We never got the chance to sit down and talk or anything like that. But, I mean, it's just part of racing. I mean, I disagree with, obviously, how it went down, but unfortunately for both of us, that's just part of racing." [00:10 onwards]

He added:

"Though our Audibel Ford Mustang was certainly as fast as Xfinity Mobile, but it wasn't quite fast enough to get the job done on the long run. This empty was definitely quite a bit faster, but we had really good short-run speed, so on that restart I felt like we were gonna meet early at spot, and just didn't pan out the way we needed,"

The 2021 Cup Series champion finished the race in fourth after getting spun out. Meanwhile, the defending champion, Justin Allgaier, won the race, making it his second consecutive win in the Xfinity Series.

Larson debuted in stock car racing over a decade ago. He began his career in the Truck Series and drove for Turner Motorsports. Subsequently, in 2013, he transitioned to the Xfinity Series and occupied the #32 Chevy for Turner Scott Motorsports. A year later, Larson moved to the Cup Series and competed in seven seasons for Chip Ganassi Racing before moving to Hendrick Motorsports in 2021.

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson revealed his secret of dominance at Dale Jr.'s podcast

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson was recently featured on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast, "Dale Jr. Download." During the podcast, the Hendrick Motorsports driver revealed his secret to staying among the top drivers. The Elk Grove, California, native explained:

"You can commit on entry; being next to the wall with speed is important. A lot of people, I feel like, try to enter too fast, so they carry that speed a bit too far, and that's when they either hit the wall or have to stop too late around the corner." [00:03 ]

Kyle Larson secured his first win of the 2025 season at the Homestead Miami weekend. His secret tip gave him the upper hand over his competitors, and despite qualifying in P14, he won the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on March 23, 2025.

