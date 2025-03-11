Samantha Busch shares a glimpse of Kyle Busch being a hands-on girl dad to daughter Lennix at Phoenix Raceway

Kyle Busch finished eighth at the Shriners Children's 500, marking his third consecutive top-10 position this season. Shortly after, his wife Samantha unveiled a new aspect of his personality on Instagram with a race-day post.

In a carousel post shared by Samantha on Monday, the RCR driver is seen holding his daughter Lennix's purse during the pre-race invocation. Hinting at her husband being a hands-on girl dad, Samantha Busch wrote in the caption:

"Tell me you’re a girl dad without telling me you’re a girl dad 💖 ✨ “Daddy hold my purse so I can pray”"

Following the race, the No. 8 driver for Richard Childress Racing, had a positive outlook by the end of the race. Kyle Busch said (via NBC):

“I would say that the step that we made from last year to this year was a really good step. Another major step like that, we can be a contender for racing for the win. We were probably a 15th-place car on yellow’s and probably an eighth-place car on reds (tires). We never really got to see our reds play out; get a long run on them. So it’s hard to say with that, but we were able to make up some really good spots on restarts with them. That saved our day."

Samantha and Kyle's daughter Lennix Key was born in May 2022 via a surrogate. Samantha has been vocal about the couple's struggles with infertility, wherein they experienced a failed IVF attempt and a miscarriage. In November 2020, Kyle and Samantha encountered an unsuccessful IVF attempt despite using a healthy surrogate and an unsuccessful embryo transfer pregnancy attempt in May 2021. The couple also have a son, Brexton Locke, who was born in May 2015 and is foraying into racing.

Kyle Busch lays out plan for son Brexton Busch's entry into NASCAR Truck Series

Kyle Busch's 9-year-old son Brexton Busch recently won the Junior Sprint A-Main at the 2025 Tulsa Shootout, garnering a lot of attention toward his potential career as a racer much like his dad.

In an October 2024 interview with The Athletic, the RCR driver was asked about the blueprint for his son to compete in the Truck Series by the age of 16.

Kyle Busch mentioned that he aims to make his son run Legend cars at the age of 10 followed by the CARS Tour Pro Late Models at 12, and Trans Am TA2 road racing series at age 14. He added that since Brexton doesn't have even road course experience yet, the father-son duo will indulge in karting during the offseason.

Mentioning that he intends to keep Brexton in the "dirt and asphalt" realm before Truck Series exposure, Kyle said:

"He gets in his Bandolero car and he knows what he’s got to do on pavement; he gets into his dirt car and he knows what he’s got to do on dirt. So I really like that. We’ll probably stick with some of that mixture. And then by 16, he’ll be ready for some Trucks."

Kyle Busch will be seen racing at the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway scheduled to take place on March 16, 2025.

