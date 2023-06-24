Samantha Busch shares hilarious reel about Kyle Busch and son, Brexton

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was recently featured in an instagram reel made by his wife, Samantha, that showcased the humorous dynamics in the family. The post quickly gained attention from fans, who couldn't help but react with amusement and delight.

Samantha Busch has been sharing snippets of her adventures with her husband and son, Brexton, on social media. The Busch family appeared to be having a great time together on a recent hiking trip to a picturesque St. Lucia. In the midst of their family escapades, Samantha Busch managed to capture a relatable and humorous moment during their daily routine.

She shared a short clip on Instagram showing herself loading the dishwasher. Taking a jab at Kyle, the caption read, "A good husband and son would never watch mom load the dishwasher."

The video then seamlessly transitioned to a clip of Kyle and Brexton walking past with their eyes covered. The caption accompanying this scene read, "So we'll be at the race track."

The hilarious reel shared by Samantha Busch quickly caught the attention of fans and followers, sparking an outpouring of funny reactions in the comments section.

Jeff Burton Supports Joe Gibbs' Decision to Part Ways with Kyle Busch

Last year, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's departure from Joe Gibbs Racing was driven by the team's inability to afford his services without a sponsor.

With Busch subsequently achieving consistent victories for another team, some experts believe that Joe Gibbs Racing may now be regretting their decision. However, NBC analyst Jeff Burton offered a different viewpoint on the matter.

During a recent discussion with NBC analysts Kyle Petty and journalist Dustin Long, Burton made a bold statement in support of Joe Gibbs' decision to part ways with Busch.

Burton believes that considering the controversies and high stakes involved, Gibbs made the right call.

“Well look, Joe Gibbs was right and Joe knew the talent that he had in Kyle Busch.”

While Kyle Busch's on-track performance cannot be denied, Burton raised questions on the reason behind Joe Gibbs' decision to part ways with the 2-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion. He also raised the matter of Busch's poor form around his final days with his former employers.

