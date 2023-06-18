“They are not happy about this”: Samantha Busch treats Kyle Busch and son to an unexpected vacation adventure

The absence of NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend has given drivers like Kyle Busch the opportunity to spend time with their loved ones. After a successful start to the season with three victories to his name, the Richard Childress Racing driver and his family were seen unwinding.

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, took the family hiking at St. Lucia. Samantha shared a picture of the father-son duo, Kyle and Brexton, where they could be seen smiling on the hike on her Instagram stories. She wrote in the caption:

"Woke these boys at 7 and getting ready to do a super hard hike. Don't let the smiles fool ya they are not happy about this."

In a separate post on Instagram, Samantha elaborated on the adventure at St. Lucia with the family. She wrote:

"We made it to the top. Everyone kept telling us that the hike was super hard but I didn’t listen and got the boys up super early. 4 hours later as all of our legs were jello we made it back! The views were incredible and soooo darn proud Brexton did it he’s a trooper!"

Just like his father's fighting spirit, Brexton Busch, Kyle and Samantha Busch's son, also impressed his mother with his tenacity in climbing up the mountain.

Kyle Busch wanted more racing action after finishing in P2 at Sonoma Raceway

Finishing in the runners up spot during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, driver of the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Kyle Busch was fired up after the race. As the season halted racing action for this weekend, Busch was eager to continue racing and build on his momentum.

The 38-year-old elaborated in a post race interview and said:

"Not too bad. Wish we had a little bit more. I tried really hard at the end to atleast try keep Martin (Truex Jr.) honest and felt like I could beat him by a little bit on a lap and then he'd beat my by a little more on the next lap. I don't know if I want an off week!"

NASCAR goes live from Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2023, for the Ally 400.

