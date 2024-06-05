Samantha Busch steals the show in all-white outfit, earns praise from Denny Hamlin's fiancee Jordan Fish

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch stole the limelight with her all-white outfit at the World Wide Technology Raceway. Her dress received huge praise from Denny Hamlin's fiancee Jordan Fish as she cherished Samantha's simple but fashionable birthday attire.

While Kyle Busch prepped up for his 16th Cup Series start during the qualifying run on June 1, Samantha Busch visited the tracks to see her husband in action. She turned 38 that day and donned an all-white dress by Vestique, a renowned clothing brand headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On her birthday, Samantha got herself photographed in her birthday attire as she stood over Busch's #8 pit box, located right behind Denny Hamlin's #11. The 38-year-old posted a series of images including herself in closeup, and family photos with Kyle Busch and their daughter Lennix.

"This is 38 🎂 Thank you all for the birthday wishes yesterday, I really appreciate it! Today at the track didn’t go so hot but here’s to hoping 38 is a great one 🥂," Samantha wrote via Instagram.

While the fanbase congratulated Samantha Busch on turning 38 and enquired about her fashionable dress and sunglasses, Hamlin's fiancee Jordan Fish sang praise for Busch's wife.

"So pretty! Love this dress 🤍🤍🤍," Fish commented.

Samantha Busch's husband Kyle pens down a birthday note for his "beautiful better half"

Samantha and Kyle's relationship dates back to 2007 when she was sent to Indianapolis Motor Speedway to encourage people to the races. Samantha landed the opportunity, courtesy of her modeling agency with which she used to work while studying psychology at Purdue University.

Kyle Busch was at the IMS and noticed Samantha's presence from far away. However, Busch was too shy to approach her himself and instead asked one of the female personnel to ask Samantha if she would like to go for a spin on the 2.5-mile oval with Busch.

Samantha agreed to the offer and went for a ride with Kyle Busch. She had a short conversation in the car with "Mr. Shy". From there, the duo started talking over the phone, got to know each other, and began dating in 2008. On Dec 31, 2010, they married and now have a family with two kids; Brexton (aged 9 years) and Lennix (aged 2 years).

On her 38th birthday, Kyle posted a few images with Samantha Busch and wrote a birthday note.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful better half😍 I don’t know what I would do without you! You are simply the best, always by my side and the best momma to our kids. Love you @samanthabusch," Busch captioned via Instagram.

A month ago, on May 2, Kyle Busch turned 39 and Samantha shared a heartfelt message outlining some lovable moments that the couple have spent together so far.