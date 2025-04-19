Samantha channels summer aesthetic in printed halter dress on romantic getaway with Kyle Busch

Samantha Busch shared a moment from her romantic getaway with NASCAR star Kyle Busch, capturing attention with her summer-inspired style. The image showed her wearing a printed halter dress in front of a pool. This story ties into the previous ones that hinted at the getaway being for Kyle Busch’s pre birthday celebration.

Samantha has built a following for her work as a lifestyle vlogger, entrepreneur, IVF advocate, and philanthropist. In the photo, Samantha posed by a pool in a white halter neck dress with a blue pattern. She captioned the image,

“So excited to finally wear this dress from @luisapositano that I bought in Italy last year! I even got to meet the amazing ladies who made them!”

Samantha Busch's Instagram story, wearing a white halter neck dress with a blue pattern. Source: via Instagram, @samanthabusch

The halter dress story came shortly after Samantha uploaded a romantic photo of her and Kyle Busch sharing a kiss in front of a sunset. It was part of a series of posts celebrating Kyle Busch, who turns 40 in less than two weeks. Though the exact location of their vacation hasn’t been confirmed, the last few photos showed them enjoying their time near a river.

A photo of Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch kissing against a sunset backdrop, posted on Samantha Busch's Instagram story. Source: via Instagram, @samanthabusch

The two have been married since December 31, 2010, and are parents to Brexton Locke, 9, and Lennix Key, 2. They currently live in North Carolina’s Lake Norman area. Alongside her personal brand, Samantha was previously the co-owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“First caution of the race Kyle radios in to say the car feels pretty good” — Samantha Busch shared RCR team's radio moment

During the opening laps of the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Kyle Busch checked in with his crew over the radio during the first caution of the race. Samantha Busch posted about the exchange on X, letting fans hear directly from inside the car.

The caution came early, at lap 4 of 293, after Kyle Larson, driving the #5 for Hendrick Motorsports, made contact with the inside wall exiting turn 2. This incident brought out the yellow flag, during which Kyle Busch, driving the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, gave positive feedback to his team, saying the car felt good.

Samantha Busch, who regularly supports Busch at the racetrack, was present at Darlington to cheer him on. She posted:

“First caution of the race Kyle radios in to say the car feels pretty good.”

Busch and Samantha met in 2007 while the latter was studying psychology at Purdue University. Their son Brexton is already following in his father’s racing footsteps, while daughter Lennix, born in 2022, rounds out the Busch family.

