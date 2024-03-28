Sammy Smith to drive Spire Motorsports' number 7 truck in select NASCAR Truck Series races

Sammy Smith is set to compete in NASCAR’s third-tier series, running select races for Spire Motorsports in the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season, the team announced on Wednesday (Mar. 27).

Smith, who competes full-time in the Xfinity Series, will drive Spire Motorsports’ #7 Chevrolet in four events. The 19-year-old Johnston, Lowa-native, will make his first Truck Series start of the 2024 season at next weekend’s Long John Silver’s 200 at the Martinsville Speedway.

Smith will return to the entry in events at the North Wilkesboro Speedway (May 18), Indianapolis Raceway Park (Jul. 19), and The Milwaukee Mile (Aug. 25).

Doug Duchardt, the president of Spire Motorsports, is excited to have a Sammy Smith behind the wheel of their all-star entry in the partial schedule:

“Sammy Smith is a versatile talent who is a great addition to our all-star driver lineup for Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevy Silverado.

"He’s a remarkably talented short-track racer who has already won at the Milwaukee Mile and North Wilkesboro, so he’s a perfect fit for this four-race schedule. We’re excited to see him in the seat in a couple weeks at Martinsville.”

Several drivers have been used behind the wheel of the #7 Spire Motorsports this season, including Kyle Busch, Corey LaJoie and Connor Zilisch.

Sammy Smith is looking forward to his partial Truck Series schedule with Spire Motorsports

The two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion has made only one start in the Truck Series, which came last year in the season opener at the Daytona International Speedway. Diving the #17 for Tricon Garage, he finished 14th.

In a team release, speaking about his partial schedule in NASCAR’s third-tier series, Smith said:

“I am looking forward to these four races with Spire Motorsports. These tracks are good tracks for me, and I know that Spire knows how to bring fast trucks, capable of winning.

"I am thankful for the support of TMC Transportation, Pilot Flying J, Golden Harvest, and all of my partners. We hope to make them proud of our results.”

Sammy Smith, who is competing in the Xfinity Series, has had three top-10 finishes in the #8 Chevy for JR Motorsports, with a best finish of eighth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after five races this season. He's 11th in the Xfinity Series points table with 124 points.