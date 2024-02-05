"Second kind of hurts": Kyle Busch sums up his feelings after third straight top-3 finish during NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum

For the third year at L.A. Coliseum, Kyle Busch crossed the line in second place at the Busch Light Clash.

This is his third top-3 finish at the Clash, as he finished second, third, and second in 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively.

Looking back at the race, Kyle Busch shared his disappointment over the loss of his long-awaited win in the race.

Talking about the bitter sensation of losing again at the Coliseum to Motorsport.com, Kyle Busch said:

"Second, third, second kind of hurts. ”

To explain what led him to a near-win spot again, the Richard Childress Racing driver analyzed the difficulties of racing at the Coliseum:

"I don’t know what it really is. It’s just tight nature, tight [bullring] kind of stuff, the things we all grow up doing with legends cars, late models, all that," Busch said

He also believed that with more laps, things could have been different. He said:

“If we could have had three, four more laps or whatever, I felt like I would have had enough to be able to get close enough to make a move."

The No .8 Chevrolet driver shared his disappointment about how the first position was once again beyond his reach and emphasized the challenges related to the nature of the track.

Kyle Busch addresses his second-place finish in post-race interview

At the main event of Saturday's Clash in the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, Kyle Busch once again failed to secure victory.

By the end of the race, Busch had a great chance to win, but with only two laps of overtime, Hamlin had a strong restart and pulled away.

Busch found himself fighting against Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano for a podium finish.

In the post-race interview, published by NASCAR on YouTube, Busch admitted that the first half of the race showed the excellent work of his team, but not the second. He said:

“We were better during the first half, had a better car than the 11 but made some adjustments that were not great and some of their adjustments were good.”

Looking ahead, Busch acknowledged the need for continuous improvement.

He emphasized the team's commitment to working on the areas of concern and declared:

"The Clash seems okay, but we'll be working on the short-track program to ensure a more competitive edge throughout the season."

Kyle Busch was disappointed and explained his team's strategy, but he is now focused on the rest of the season.