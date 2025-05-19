“Seems more challenging”: Kyle Larson facing different experience in Indy 500 buildup this year

Kyle Larson shared his assessment after clocking down laps in an IndyCar in practice. The 2021 NASCAR champion said the balance was different than last year, making it more challenging to control the racecar, though he's up for it.

Driving the #17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Larson, 32, will reattempt 'The Double' this year, where he will race in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 and the IndyCar Series' Indy 500 on the same day. He will run practice sessions this week to optimize the racecar.

However, the Californian reported multiple variables that make his sessions more difficult, including the difference in passing maneuvers between practice and the race, and the balance of the #17 Chevy. NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck shared the driver's statements on X (formerly Twitter).

“I feel like when we're out there, everybody kind of looks pretty similar. We tried to get a bit racey at times to learn a few things for the race, but things are so different in practice. I feel like there's more of an accordion and all of that opens passing, when in the race it's more difficult to pass,” Larson said via Jeff Gluck.

The 32-time Cup race winner added:

“The balance feels a bit different than last year, but it's fun and seems more challenging.”

Inevitably, the balance has changed due to the introduction of the hybrid system, which adds about 100 lbs. The upcoming race will mark the first time the system will be used in the Indy 500 despite debuting at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last year, meaning it will be Kyle Larson's first time as well.

The Hendrick Motorsports ace will participate in his final practice session on Friday before the 500-mile race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will happen later at night, which, if the driver finishes both races, will see him complete 1,100 miles of racing in one day.

“Just slightly less comfortable than what I felt last year”: Kyle Larson on underwhelming qualifying for 2025 Indy 500

Kyle Larson, who started in fifth place in last year's Indy 500, reflected on his underwhelming qualifying performance over the weekend. The 32-year-old said he felt uncomfortable driving the #17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet due to the balance, which compromised his speed throughout the session.

Speaking with motorsports reporter Holly Cain, the returning Indy 500 entrant said:

“It was fairly comfortable, just slightly less comfortable than what I felt last year in qualifying. I just got a little bit of a free moment into (Turn) 2 on the last lap, but other than that, I felt pretty balanced. I was happy with that. Obviously, with the balance it comes with a little bit lack of speed.”

Despite starting outside the top 10, Kyle Larson was pleased he completed the qualifying session after crashing twice in practice, adding:

“But I didn’t crash, and that was a plus.”

Kyle Larson is driving the #17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for the 2025 Indy 500 - Source: Getty

While Larson starts in 19th (advanced from 21st after two drivers were penalized), IndyCar Series rookie Robert Shwartzman, the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team's former reserve driver, will start on pole. Takuma Sato will start in second, followed by Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon, and Felix Rosenqvist.

