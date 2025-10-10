“Shame on you”: Dale Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt calls out a fan over his birthday gift to spouse

On the latest episode of the Bless Your Hardt podcast on YouTube, NASCAR couple Dale and Amy Earnhardt held a Q&amp;A session. During the podcast, Amy called out a fan over his gift choice on his spouse's birthday.Mrs. Earnhardt was an interior designer when she met Dale Jr. and worked on one of his properties in North Carolina in 2009. Soon after their first meeting, the couple began dating and tied the knot on December 31, 2016, at Childress Vineyards in Lexington. Dale and Amy share two beautiful girls, Ilsa Rose and Nicole Lorraine.During the podcast, the fan questioned Amy Earnhardt about how to make it up to his wife after gifting an item from her Amazon cart on her birthday. Mrs. Earnhardt asked the man to get out of his wife's shopping cart while she pointed out that his wife might have been waiting for the vacuum cleaner to go on sale. She hilariously called out the fan over his decision and stated [00:08 onwards]:&quot;First of all, get out of her cart. Get on your own phone. She had it in our car, probably waiting to go on sale. That is what we do. We stick it into our cart; just wait for an alert like, &quot;Hey!&quot; This is 30% off today, and so you went ahead and bought her the vacuum. Shame on you.&quot;&quot;I say the only way to fix it is buy her something nice. Double nice. That makes her forget about the vacuum, and you use the vacuum first. Use that bitch first,&quot; she suggested to the fan.Dale Earnhardt Jr. also chipped in and shared some advice with the fan. He recommended calling his wife's friends before buying a new present for her. Dale Jr. claimed he also does the same before gifting Amy Earnhardt.&quot;We can go for a week without talking&quot;: Dale and Amy Earnhardt got candid on how they deal with disagreementsEarlier this year, in February 2025, Dale and Amy Earnhardt began a new Bless Your Hardt podcast series on YouTube. In the first episode of the series, the couple shared how they work out their differences and overcome Dale Jr.'s habit of arguing.The former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion discussed his concerns about potential arguments with his wife before the premiere. He further explained:&quot;There's some concern from my end about the podcast, not really exposing something, but if we do have a disagreement and it's Thursday morning, we gotta sit down and have a show.&quot;Meanwhile, Amy Earnhardt claimed that if something like that happened, she was ready to 'hash it out' for now to shoot the episode. Additionally, the couple noted that they can go for days without speaking to each other to resolve their conflicts.&quot;We can go for a week without talking to each other even with the kids and the whole thing in the house,&quot; Amy said.The former Cup Series driver Dale Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt concluded that they find the new way of dealing with conflicts is far better than 'arguing continuously back and forth.'