Shane van Gisbergen wants Red Bull F1 superstar Max Verstappen to try out the Rolex 24 at Daytona

The Trackhouse Racing drivers have shared who they would want to see attempt the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Shane van Gisbergen chose Red Bull Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen, while some of his teammates picked a former MotoGP champion.

The 35-year-old NASCAR driver under Trackhouse Racing shared Verstappen as his pick. While his pick, who is worth $200 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), hasn't debuted in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, the F1 champion recently ran the virtual 24 Hours of Daytona and scored a podium in third with Team Redline.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post by motorsports journalist Dalton Hopkins, Trackhouse Racing driver Ben Keating also chose Verstappen as someone who he would like to see race in the Rolex 24.

Trending

"I'd love to see Max Verstappen come out here and play around with us," Keating said.

Shane van Gisbergen chimed in and said:

"I feel the same. I was just messaging him [Max] about it before. I think he'd be good here."

Meanwhile, Scott McLaughlin wants to see nine-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi compete in the American enduro race, to which Zilisch also agreed.

Expand Tweet

Shane van Gisbergen, Ben Keating, Scott McLaughlin, and Connor Zilisch are teammates under Trackhouse Racing's entry to the Rolex 24. They will drive the No. 91 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the GTD Pro class.

While Max Verstappen mostly races in F1, Valentino Rossi has been running GT3-spec cars in series like the World Endurance Championship (WEC), the global counterpart of America's IMSA SportsCar Champion. His first WEC podium was secured at the 6 Hours of Imola last year.

Red Bull F1 superstar Max Verstappen is a four-time F1 champion - Source: Getty

For now, the Trackhouse Racing crew is preparing for the Rolex 24 at the Daytona International Speedway (road course) scheduled for January 25 to 26.

Trackhouse Racing inks sponsorship deals with Red Bull for Shane van Gisbergen, Connor Zilisch

Shane van Gisbergen may not be on-track teammates with Max Verstappen but both drivers are under the Red Bull family. Recently, the energy drink company announced it would be sponsoring SVG's No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro in select races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series.

Moreover, Red Bull will also sponsor Connor Zilisch in one Cup race. Both SVG and Zilisch are signed in NASCAR under Trackhouse Racing.

Speaking about the sponsorship, team owner Justin Marks said:

"It’s an incredible chapter in the history of Trackhouse Racing to welcome Red Bull back to NASCAR [...] Red Bull is one of the most powerful brands in the world and it’s an honor for us to embark on a partnership with such an iconic company."

Expand Tweet

Red Bull will sponsor the New Zealander in five races (Las Vegas, Sonoma, Iowa, Daytona, and Kansas) for his first full-time Cup Series schedule. Meanwhile, Zilisch will run the Red Bull livery on his debut in the premier series at COTA driving the No. 87 car.

Outside the Cup Series, Zilisch will drive full-time for JR Motorsports in the upcoming Xfinity Series season.

Shane van Gisbergen will kick off his rookie campaign in the Daytona 500 on February 16. He will drive alongside teammates Daniel Suarez (No. 99) and Ross Chastain (No. 1).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback