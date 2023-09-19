“She helped so many”: Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick reacts to Sherry Pollex’s untimely demise 

Danica Patrick, a prominent figure in the NASCAR community, expressed her deep sorrow over the tragic passing of Sherry Pollex, a beloved presence in the NASCAR world. Pollex, who had been battling cancer for several years, passed away at the age of 44.

Although she didn't compete in NASCAR races, her impact on American racing equaled that of any driver. Pollex's recent death prompted the racing community to come together and share their cherished memories of her.

One notable individual who did so was IndyCar race winner and NASCAR legend, Danica Patrick. On her Instagram story, Patrick conveyed her sadness and grief in simple yet heartfelt words, as reported by Andrew Holleran of The Spun.

On Sunday evening, Danica Patrick was one of the many individuals honoring Pollex through social media tributes. Danica Patrick expressed grief from the tragic incident by sharing the story on her Instagram account with the caption:

"This is so sad.." She helped so many and gave so much. After I left NASCAR, we touched base here and there and I loved her curiosity for the deeper layers of this human experience"

"I hope she is in one of those layers that is perfect, pure, peaceful, and whole.”

After retiring from NASCAR, Danica Patrick opened up about her growing bond with Pollex, highlighting Pollex's curious spirit and profound emotional depth.

Impact of Sherry Pollex in the Racing World, Her Everlasting Legacy, and Heartfelt Tributes

Danica Patrick's message ended with a sincere hope that the philanthropist would discover peace and completeness in her eternal rest.

Pollex's family announced her passing due to cancer. She played a pivotal role in leading the Catwalk for a Cause charity, dedicated to raising funds for childhood cancer victims.

Although she couldn't be present at the latest Catwalk event, her efforts, with the support of the NASCAR community since 2010, raised an impressive $4 million.

Notably, this achievement earned her the National Motorsports Press Association's Myers Brothers Award for outstanding contributions to the sport of stock-car racing, alongside her former partner, Martin Truex Jr.

According to TheSpun.com, The Pollex Family released an exclusive statement:

Although there are no words to express our sadness, we take solace in the fact that Sherry is no longer suffering and has been taken back in the arms of the Lord, As we all know, Sherry lived her life to the fullest, as she influenced thousands if not millions of people through her journey. Her love for her family, Catwalk kids who she adored, and her friends will last forever.

"Please join our family in thanking God for giving us Sherry, she's such an incredible expression of love that will live on. We will continue her legacy of love and caring for those in need as she will always be alive in our hearts."

The unexpected loss of Sherry Pollex has had a profound impact on the sports world, bringing fans together in a sincere display of love and well-wishes.