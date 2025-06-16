Should NASCAR return to Mexico City next year? Insider gives a clear verdict

Fox analyst Bob Pockrass has weighed in on NASCAR's potential return to Mexico City after Sunday's 100-lap affair at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. He delivered an optimistic take on the event's future, despite 'some travel snafus' and 'empty seats.' He explained how the valuable data gained from the Viva Mexico 250 will help teams in their second time around.

On Sunday, June 15, NASCAR had its first points-paying Cup race at Mexico City in 67 years. The weekend began with multiple teams experiencing travel difficulties that left many crew members unavailable for Friday's practice. Consequently, the governing body adjusted the schedule to allow for the delayed arrivals.

Nonetheless, the Xfinity Series race on Saturday made headlines when the hometown favorite Daniel Suarez earned the checkered flag. The Cup Series event saw rain play a role early in the race when Kyle Busch, a veteran who had previous experience at the track, lost control and caused a multi-car wreck that collected Kyle Larson, AJ Allmendinger, and many more.

Reflecting upon the chaotic Mexican outing, Pockrass shared whether the event deserved a second chance.

"I would say yes. Was everything perfect? No, there were obviously some travel snafus. There seemed to be some empty seats. But overall for a first event, it wasn't bad and to me that means you at least take another stab at it....You want to see how these cars race here on a second time. When the teams now have a lot of data, you want to see how the crowd reacts," he said via X/NASCARonFox

"Certainly a heavy lift going from Michigan to Mexico City and then to Pocono. But it's something that I would say, 'Hey, let's certainly try again.'"

Road course specialist Shane Van Gisbergen ended up winning Sunday's race after starting from pole, while his Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez came in at 19th after starting from 10th.

NASCAR chief calls the Mexico City race a 'massive success'

NASCAR chief Ben Kennedy shared his take on the sport's return to Mexico City since 1958. As the Chief Venue & Racing Innovations Officer, he revealed his interactions with team personnel throughout the weekend and expressed the overall reception as a 'massive success'.

"Just walking through the garage area this weekend, a lot of people that I spoke to, a majority of the people I spoke to, were incredibly happy...They consider it a massive success and a lot of people enjoyed their time,” he said in an interview with NASCAR reporter Kely Crandall.

Kelly Crandall @KellyCrandall LINK Kennedy on the criticism or claims from some of it being unsafe in Mexico City, "Just walking through the garage area this weekend, a lot of people that I spoke to, a majority of the people I spoke to, were incredibly happy. They're happy to be down here. They consider it a massive success and a lot of people enjoyed their time. They love the city. They love walking around the different neighborhoods. They love the food. I love the food every time I come down here. So, I heard a lot of positive remarks."

He also shared that 90% of the attendees were people from Mexico, while 44% were from Mexico City. Next up, NASCAR heads back to the states to race at Pocono Raceway for The Great American Getaway 400 on Sunday, June 22.

