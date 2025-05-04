“So Max Verstappen on the download is what I’m hearing”: NASCAR nation reacts to Dale Jr. attending the Miami F1 GP

While NASCAR hosts a 267-lapper at Texas Motor Speedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is spending his Sunday (May 4) watching Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix. Fans shared their thoughts on the crossover, with some urging the NASCAR legend to invite Max Verstappen on the Dale Jr. Download podcast.
Verstappen is F1's defending champion for the fourth consecutive season. He drives for Oracle Red Bull Racing, the team that seemingly brought Earnhardt Jr. to the Miami International Autodrome situated around the Hard Rock Stadium.
In an X (formerly Twitter), the former Hendrick Motorsports driver thanked Hard Rock and Red Bull Racing for his first F1 experience with his wife, Amy.
"Our first @F1 event. Thanks @HardRockBet @redbullracing," he wrote.
Fans, meanwhile, commented on the post, saying an interaction between Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Max Verstappen should happen. They want to see Verstappen on the Dale Jr. Download, a podcast under Earnhardt Jr.'s content company, Dirty Mo Media.
"So Max Verstappen on the download is what I’m hearing," one fan said.
"Verstappen on the podcast when," an X user commented.
"Hey @DaleJr PLEASE get @Max33Verstappen on the Download!" another fan wrote.
"I am definitely eager to hear about your experience on the download this week. Kyle Busch recently said F1 is 'princess vibes.' I gotta know if you think he's spot on or spot off on that @DirtyMoMedia," a fan stated.
As for others, they wished for Dale Earnhardt Jr. to have fun in 57 laps of F1 racing.
"Have a good time man!" one fan said.
"Enjoy the race!" an X user wrote.
The Miami Grand Prix is the sixth race of the 2025 F1 season. Unlike previous seasons, Verstappen has challengers for wins this year, mostly from McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. He is currently third in the standings behind the two aforementioned rivals.
"That's fine": Max Verstappen on Kyle Larson's claim of being a better all-around driver
Last year, Max Verstappen made headlines in NASCAR after Kyle Larson claimed he was a better all-around driver than the now four-time F1 champion. However, Verstappen didn't engage and simply brushed off the controversial take.
The long-time Red Bull F1 driver gave a short reply, saying:
"That's fine."
This was a response to Kyle Larson, who said in August 2024 that the Dutch driver would beat him on an F1 stage but not in other racing disciplines like dirt.
"I know in my mind I am better than him as an all-around driver. [...] There’s probably no way I can go win a Formula 1 race at Monaco, but I think I’d have a better shot at him just because of the car element," the Hendrick Motorsports star said via FloRacing.
While Larson competes in various series, such as NASCAR and Kubota High Limit Racing, Verstappen spends most of his racing career in F1. Both drivers are champions in their respective series, with the Red Bull star winning four titles, tying F1 legends Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel on the all-time list.
