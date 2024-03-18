"Somebody bought that boy a beard trimmer": Dale Earnhardt Jr jokes about Martin Truex Jr’s fresh trim

Although NASCAR is globally recognized as the breeding ground for many notorious rivals, the sport also leads to the formation of special bonds between its drivers, like that of Dale Earnhardt Jr and his ex-teammate Martin Truex Jr.

Dale Jr. sparked the jokes after a recent interview, inspired by the Cup Series driver's trademark beard. Jumping onto X (formerly Twitter), Earnhardt Jr. couldn't resist poking fun at Truex Jr., who is the 2023 regular season champion, for his freshly shaven beard, writing:

"Somebody bought that boy a beard trimmer I see."

Truex Jr.'s beard is widely recognizable. He is even selling merchandise on his official website, such as the 'MTJ Orange Beard Tee' which features a bearded silhouette with signature orange sunglasses.

From full beards like Truex Jr.'s, to elaborate mustaches, facial hair has become a significant part of the driver's identity in the sport.NASCAR.com even ranked "NASCAR’S BEST ALL-TIME FACIAL HAIR," with Earnhardt Jr. making the list himself.

With his comments, Dale Earnhardt Jr. proved once more the deep friendship and closeness that these two drivers share with one another, in spite of the fact that the 2004 Daytona 500 winner is no longer participating in the Cup Series.

Martin Truex Jr. imitates Dale Earnhardt Jr. in a NASCAR throwback

NASCAR fans recently witnessed a lovely moment of nostalgia and friendship when Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. decided to pay tribute to his longtime friend and former teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. in a funny way.

A video posted on X went back to the 2018 Chicagoland Speedway battle between Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch fighting for first place in the race when a memorable moment from NBC's commentary booth in 2018 simultaneously happened.

While the attention of the viewers was drawn to the loud commentary by Rick Allen, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s intervention only consisted of two words: "Slide job, slide job!"

While simultaneously showing the on-track battle, Truex Jr., wearing Earnhardt Jr.'s glasses and capturing his energy, recreated that moment from the race in the commentary booth.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver imitated Earnhardt Jr.'s fun and lighthearted commentary style to the joy of fans and Earnhardt Jr. himself, who commented on the video with two laughing emojis.

