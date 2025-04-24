Spire Motorsports confirms Rodney Childers’ replacement for Justin Haley at Talladega

Rodney Childers' exit from Spire Motorsports left a crucial vacancy atop the No. 7 pit box. Now, the team has officially named his replacement. Spire confirmed that Ryan Sparks will take over as crew chief, continuing his role as competition director for the organization.

The announcement came during NASCAR’s Easter off-week, a moment Spire Motorsports used to initiate a significant mid-season change. Just one day after confirming a mutual split between Childers and the No. 7 Chevrolet team, Spire moved quickly to promote from within.

On Thursday (April 24), the organization issued a follow-up via social media, stating:

"As a follow up to yesterday's news, Ryan Sparks will return to the pit box as crew chief for Justin Haley and the No. 7 team for the duration of the 2025 season. Sparks will once again serve in a dual role as Crew Chief and Director of Competition."

The move signals a vote of confidence in Sparks, who has longstanding ties to both Spire Motorsports and Justin Haley. While the timing may appear reactionary, the decision reflects a growing internal strategy to consolidate leadership during a chaotic time for the No. 7 team.

This isn't uncharted territory for the former Richard Childress Racing engineer. He initially joined Spire Motorsports as crew chief for Corey LaJoie in 2020, holding the position for four seasons. His familiarity with the team's infrastructure makes him a natural fit to stabilize the No. 7 garage moving forward. Sparks has also managed Haley's #7 Cup Series entry for seven races in 2024.

Corey LaJoie makes a pit stop in the Spire Motorsports Garage at Watkins Glen. Source: Getty

With the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway now on the horizon, the crew chief transition arrives at a critical juncture. Sparks' dual leadership will now be tested on one of the most unpredictable tracks in the NASCAR Cup Series calendar.

Rodney Childers leaves amid instability around Spire Motorsport's No. 7 team

Josh Berry and Rodney Childers at the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400. Source: Getty

Rodney Childers' exit is just the latest in a string of rapid personnel changes around the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team. Last year, the team parted ways with Corey LaJoie, who had long carried their Cup efforts. His replacement, Justin Haley, returned to Spire after a mixed stint at Rick Ware Racing.

The #7 found stability with Childers atop the pit box, but that calm didn't last. In recent weeks, Spire lost its car chief, Robert "Cheddar" Smith, to Joe Gibbs Racing, where he now works on Ty Gibbs’ No. 54 team. On top of that, Spire's technical ally, Hendrick Motorsports, reshuffled pit crews, transferring Justin Haley's No. 7 over-the-wall unit to Kyle Larson's No. 5.

With Smith and the pit crew gone, Childers became the final piece to fall. He took to X after Spire Motorsports' statement:

"I know this is a shock but also know that not everything works out perfect all the time… We did a lot of good that is yet to be seen… I’m going to take a little time, focus on the important things like my family and friends, and honestly just see what the racing world holds for me next."

Expand Tweet

While Rodney Childers expressed gratitude on social media to his now-former team, the 48-year-old crew chief hinted at underlying issues.

As Spire Motorsports has made its choice regarding the future, what's certain is that one of NASCAR's most respected minds, Rodney Childers, has left the building.

