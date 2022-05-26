Spire Motorsports and Corey LaJoie to run USO livery for Memorial Day weekend at NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the season’s regular points races after Sunday’s exhibition event.

On Tuesday, Corey LaJoie revealed that his Spire Motorsports’ No.7 Chevrolet will run the USO paint scheme livery this weekend for the 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600. The 30-year-old driver has partnered with USO to pay tribute to the men and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the United States Military.

The No.7 Chevrolet has a blue painted base with white, gray, and red camo. It also features the USO logo on the hood, deck lid, and sides. The front windshield of the car features the name of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum, who died in the line of duty on August 26, 2021.

Speaking about the partnership, LaJoie said that representing the USO and Coca-Cola is a dream come true moment. He went on to say that NASCAR’s longest race was his favorite event of the season.

He said:

“Representing the USO on Memorial Day weekend is a dream come true. The Coca-Cola 600 is one of my favorite races on the schedule, as well as my home race. The opportunity to partner with the USO and Coca-Cola allows us to really show the service members and their families a great time at the track while remembering the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.”

The Spire Motorsports driver has eight previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile-long Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Corey LaJoie’s finishes in the previous 2022 NASCAR Cup Series races

Corey LaJoie is currently competing in his 7th NASCAR Cup Series. Unfortunately, he has had a disappointing season so far and has recorded just one top-10 finish.

Apart from his top-15 finish in the season opener, the 30-year-old's season has featured subpar performances at the Ruoff Mortgage 500, EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Toyota Owners 400, Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, and Goodyear 400.

His best performance came at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, where he posted his fifth top-5 finish in his 177th Cup Series career start.

With a P19 finish at Kansas Speedway, he gained 18 points and now stands 30th, with 179 points at the bottom of the Cup Series standings.

Corey LaJoie will next be seen in action at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 29 at 6 p.m. ET.

