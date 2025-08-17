Spire spots a four-word anonymous message for Carson Hocevar at Richmond’s infield tunnel

Despite being criticized for his aggressive driving this season, Carson Hocevar received a reminder that not everyone is against him. At Richmond Raceway, Spire Motorsports spotted a handwritten message in the infield tunnel that read, “I love Carson Hocevar” with a heart.Hocevar, driver of the #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, has had several infamous clashes in 2025, including a heated run-in with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who told him he was “going to be his a**.” Even within his own team, tensions flared after repeated contact with teammate Michael McDowell at Watkins Glen International.Perhaps the message at Richmond served as a small boost for Hocevar during the Cook Out 400 weekend. Spire Motorsports shared a photo of the note on X, writing:“Hey, (Carson Hocevar). We found a note in the Richmond infield tunnel for you.”Carson Hocevar started the 400-lap race at Richmond in 15th before finishing in the same position. Austin Dillon, meanwhile, emerged victorious to return to the playoffs after three years. Alex Bowman, who is also fighting for a playoff spot, came home in second, followed by Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Austin Cindric.As for his teammates, Michael McDowell (#77) finished in 17th, while Justin Haley (#7) was involved in a multi-car crash on lap 198 and settled with a DNF. Haley exited the race early alongside Chase Elliott, who hit the wall following contact with Kyle Busch.Hocevar has one more chance to reach the playoffs with a win. The regular-season finale takes place next week at Daytona International Speedway.“I don't take a head count of who's frustrated with us”: Carson Hocevar on his mindset amid growing tensions against other drivers in NASCARCarson Hocevar reflected on the drivers he’s clashed with more frequently this season. The 22-year-old Michigan native said he doesn’t keep track of who’s mad at him, since it seems to change almost every week.In a media Zoom call via NASCAR broadcaster Claire B. Lang, Hocevar said:“I don't take a head count of who's frustrated with us or mad at us. You know, I think it's constantly, you know, changing by the week at times.” [2:05]He also talked about the governing body providing support to drivers, adding:“They help us or have been a lot more vocal, at least, of trying to help us be in the spots we want to be in, different things like that to hopefully grow the sport, put more people in the stands. Or at least just when people see us at sports, they can know that's a racecar driver and that he races a NASCAR, and not just wondering who's on their TV at some other sporting event or whatever. ... So NASCAR maybe helps on that side but that's about it.”Carson Hocevar drives the #77 Chevrolet Camaro for Spire Motorsports - Source: ImagnAside from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell, Hocevar also had run-ins with Zane Smith and Brad Keselowski this season. Regardless, the 22-year-old has made it clear that he intends to keep racing his own way.