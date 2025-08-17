Spire spots a four-word anonymous message for Carson Hocevar at Richmond’s infield tunnel

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 17, 2025 03:57 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Source: Getty
Carson Hocevar during the 2025 Cook Out 400 - Source: Getty

Despite being criticized for his aggressive driving this season, Carson Hocevar received a reminder that not everyone is against him. At Richmond Raceway, Spire Motorsports spotted a handwritten message in the infield tunnel that read, “I love Carson Hocevar” with a heart.

Ad

Hocevar, driver of the #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, has had several infamous clashes in 2025, including a heated run-in with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who told him he was “going to be his a**.” Even within his own team, tensions flared after repeated contact with teammate Michael McDowell at Watkins Glen International.

Perhaps the message at Richmond served as a small boost for Hocevar during the Cook Out 400 weekend. Spire Motorsports shared a photo of the note on X, writing:

Ad
Trending
“Hey, (Carson Hocevar). We found a note in the Richmond infield tunnel for you.”
Ad

Carson Hocevar started the 400-lap race at Richmond in 15th before finishing in the same position. Austin Dillon, meanwhile, emerged victorious to return to the playoffs after three years. Alex Bowman, who is also fighting for a playoff spot, came home in second, followed by Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Austin Cindric.

As for his teammates, Michael McDowell (#77) finished in 17th, while Justin Haley (#7) was involved in a multi-car crash on lap 198 and settled with a DNF. Haley exited the race early alongside Chase Elliott, who hit the wall following contact with Kyle Busch.

Ad

Hocevar has one more chance to reach the playoffs with a win. The regular-season finale takes place next week at Daytona International Speedway.

“I don't take a head count of who's frustrated with us”: Carson Hocevar on his mindset amid growing tensions against other drivers in NASCAR

Carson Hocevar reflected on the drivers he’s clashed with more frequently this season. The 22-year-old Michigan native said he doesn’t keep track of who’s mad at him, since it seems to change almost every week.

Ad

In a media Zoom call via NASCAR broadcaster Claire B. Lang, Hocevar said:

“I don't take a head count of who's frustrated with us or mad at us. You know, I think it's constantly, you know, changing by the week at times.” [2:05]

He also talked about the governing body providing support to drivers, adding:

“They help us or have been a lot more vocal, at least, of trying to help us be in the spots we want to be in, different things like that to hopefully grow the sport, put more people in the stands. Or at least just when people see us at sports, they can know that's a racecar driver and that he races a NASCAR, and not just wondering who's on their TV at some other sporting event or whatever. ... So NASCAR maybe helps on that side but that's about it.”
Ad
Carson Hocevar drives the #77 Chevrolet Camaro for Spire Motorsports - Source: Imagn
Carson Hocevar drives the #77 Chevrolet Camaro for Spire Motorsports - Source: Imagn

Aside from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell, Hocevar also had run-ins with Zane Smith and Brad Keselowski this season. Regardless, the 22-year-old has made it clear that he intends to keep racing his own way.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications